When August Perez was three years old, he visited Johnson Space Center in Houston with his family. One of the first things he saw was an airplane hanging from the ceiling.
“As soon as he saw that, he told us he was going to fly one of those,” his mom, Brenna Perez, said. “He has never let go of that dream. He’s been almost obsessed with planes and flying ever since.”
Now 14, August has already started taking flying lessons and is beginning to log hours as he works toward obtaining his pilot’s license. His ultimate dream is to become a pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps. Currently, he is a member of the ROTC at Walker High School.
“His dad was in the Marines, so it’s kind of always been their thing,” Brenna said. “It’s been cool to see their relationship develop over time. August joined ROTC as a freshman and received a promotion within the first promotion period, which is a pretty big deal because only a few are able to do that.”
Aside from taking ROTC courses, August is also a member of Walker High’s bass fishing team. He’s always enjoyed the outdoors and has fished recreationally, so he immediately wanted to join the team when he had the chance. Currently, he is preparing to fish with his teammates in upcoming tournaments in the hopes of bringing home wins for Walker High.
“I would describe him as outgoing, headstrong, but also very silly and funny,” Brenna said. “His teachers always tell me that he is one of the most compassionate kids they know. He really cares for others. I see a lot of leadership qualities in him.”
