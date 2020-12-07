Name: Tiva Thyssen
Hometown: Baton Rouge
Age: 8
School: Southern Lab
Why this kid was nominated:
Tiva is taking the pain of losing her brother to suicide as a result of bullying and is turning it into purpose. Tiva plays an active role in the Traeh Thyssen Have a Heart Foundation by bringing awareness to bullying and suicide in an effort to prevent it. She helped create the Kindness Rock Garden at Front Yard Bikes for World Kindness Day. She is an organizer in the #SockItToSuicide sock drive, where socks are donated to the homeless. Tiva has also put together 13 gift bags to donate to the Secret Closet organization to donate to children living in shelters.
What makes you want to help others?
I want to help other people because my brother died from suicide and I want to help resolve that for others.
How does it make you feel when you know you have done something good for other people?
It makes me feel happy because I know that I’m doing the right thing.
What advice do you have for others who want to help their community?
Go for it. You can always do something helpful for the world.
