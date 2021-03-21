Langston Gaines is making a strong and positive impression at GEO Prep Academy.
“Langston is admired by all his peers, but he has such a humble spirit,” said Samantha Carter, the school’s principal. “It has been a pleasure to watch him grow into the young man he is today.”
Langston is in eighth grade but is already taking high school-level math courses. His mom, Jillian Alexander, said he is on track to earn both a high school diploma and a college degree when he graduates.
Alexander said Langston showed early signs of intelligence. He began adding numbers and correctly spelling words as a toddler. There was one particular moment when Alexander knew her son would have academic talents.
“He was about 11 or 12 months old and we had those magnetic alphabet letters that you put on the refrigerator. Langston put all of those in the correct order,” Alexander recalled. “That was when I knew he was exceptionally smart. He’s been that way ever since. He has excelled at every grade level.”
Away from the classroom, Langston plays AAU basketball, where he also excels. He is a twin and has three younger siblings.
“He is a great big brother. He’s so caring and loving. He tries to be a disciplinarian with his siblings, but he’s too goofy for that,” Alexander said with a laugh. “He’s so funny and witty.”
Alexander said she and Langston have talked about potential careers, including engineering or computer science. But for now, she wants Langston to enjoy his teenage years.
“He’s enrolled in summer programs to start doing coding and working with computers, but we’re just starting with that,” Alexander said. “I don’t want to put too much on him and make him stressed out. I just want him to enjoy what he’s doing.”
To nominate an Exceptional Kid, email amcelfresh@theadvocate.com.