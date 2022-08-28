FranU will soon offer the state’s only program of its kind to train individuals to become registered behavior technicians.
Such technicians, known as RBTs, use applied behavior analysis to treat people with various conditions, but most often children with autism spectrum disorder. The position is in high demand both in the Baton Rouge area and around the country, with starting annual salaries around $37,000.
The FranU program will be an eight-week course that will take place mostly online, with an in-person assessment at the end of the program. Once students complete the course, they will be able to take a formal certification exam, which they must pass to earn their credential.
Thanks to partnerships between FranU and industry leaders, as well as a grant from the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation, FranU will offer 20 scholarships for students in the RBT program that will cover tuition, fees and books.
Enrollment is slated to open by September 1, and students will begin the program during the second week of October.
“The instruction is provided online, but the instructors are Ph.D.-level, board-certified behavior analysts,” said Tracy Lepper, the program’s director. “We will oversee all of the coursework and training. As we wrap up the program, we’ll hold a training session for students to come in and receive direct supervision from us. That’s where we will review the implementation of the skills and have the students complete a competency assessment of those skills. That portion is not included in a lot of RBT programs.”
Lepper said the course is designed to be completed in eight weeks. However, completion of the coursework within that period of time is self-paced. FranU instructors will be available throughout the program to answer any student questions.
“The national certification board has a list of content to be covered, so we’ve made sure our course is consistent with those requirements,” Lepper said. “In addition, we’ll do the skills assessment provided by the certification board to ensure students are well-prepared to enter their career."
Throughout the eight-week course, students will receive instruction on RBT responsibilities, ethics, working in a clinical setting and more. Topics covered include data collection, behavior assessment and documentation, written plans for skills acquisition and behavior reduction, professional conduct, communication with supervisors, and more.
Lepper said the 20 scholarships will cover most of the program costs for students. The hope is that this will invite individuals to apply who might otherwise not be able to do so.
“We are really happy about that and encourage people to apply to the program who meet the criteria and are interested but may be worried about the cost,” she said. “We’re excited to be able to open up this opportunity to them.”
Lepper said RBT positions are readily available at clinics across the area, and the demand for certified RBTs is expected to grow even more over the next few years. The technicians work directly with patients during treatment. Lepper added that the field of applied behavior analysis has a tiered system of career opportunities, which means that earning an RBT credential can be the first step for someone to have a long-term, lucrative career in the field, with many advancement opportunities.
“The target audience for our program at FranU is individuals who have either just graduated high school or did not originally intend to pursue a four-year degree,” Lepper said. “Through this one course program, they have an opportunity to start in a career that has tremendous benefits.”
For more information or to apply, visit https://franu.edu/rbt.