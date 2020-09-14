As the number of COVID-19 cases reached alarming heights in Baton Rouge this spring, some FranU faculty members felt a call to service to help patients and their families.
Nicole Scott, a nursing instructor and simulation faculty manager at FranU, as well as Quincy Futrell, an assistant professor of respiratory therapy, both followed their vocations and returned to work at local medical facilities to help with treatment, in addition to their FranU duties.
Scott said she was initially fearful about working in a hospital. With a husband and four children at home, she was concerned about transmitting the virus to her loved ones. But as she watched the situation unfold, her sense of vocation compelled her to action.
“By the end of May, we started to have a big nursing shortage and I knew I had to go back to the floor to help out,” Scott said.
When she saw a job opening at Baton Rouge General’s Mid City campus on the same floor where she previously worked, Scott felt it was a sign that she needed to be there. She put in an application. Thirty minutes later, the hospital called and asked when she could begin work.
“I was shocked,” Scott said. “It was so quick. But they just had more patients than they could take care of with the amount of nurses that they had.”
Since Mother’s Day weekend, Scott has worked at FranU during the week and at the hospital on weekends. Many times, she works with COVID patients, but other times she works as a charge nurse in other areas of the hospital. Either way, she and other medical staff are taking the same virus prevention precautions while heeding the call to service.
“It is a lot of work, but it doesn’t feel like a lot,” she said. “When you know you are supposed to be there and doing this kind of work, it doesn’t feel like a burden.”
Futrell has continued working in his vocation as a respiratory therapist along with his FranU duties since joining the university in January 2015. As COVID hit, Futrell worked with other respiratory therapists across the state on behind-the-scenes work. But he felt called to serve at patients’ sides as well.
“I wanted to get back out there and actually take care of people,” Futrell said. “There was such a shortage of respiratory therapists, so I knew I could be of service. I knew this was an opportunity to help both patients and my profession at the same time.”
Futrell works at different medical facilities as needed, including hospitals and nursing homes. One of the biggest adjustments has been learning how to properly put on and remove all of the necessary personal protective equipment each time he treats a patient.
“It’s totally different because we have on all of the masks, the gowns and the gloves,” he said. “These are things we would rarely do before, and now we are doing it with everybody. It’s a lengthy process. You have to watch every step and make sure you are protecting yourself and everyone around you as well.”
Both Scott and Futrell said they are continuing to have new experiences as they pursue their vocations. They are learning on the job and making mental notes of new lessons they want to share with their FranU students in the future.
“It’s been extremely eye-opening,” Scott said. “Things have changed so fast. I’ve picked up on so many new things that I’m going to bring back to the school. I think I’ll be able to give my students a different perspective. I’ll still be working as a nurse as well, so I’ll have a lot to share with them. My goal is to keep going until I can’t do it anymore.”
Futrell said he also plans to continue working in his vocations as both an educator and a respiratory therapist as long as possible. The experience this year has reminded him that his career is a true call to service, he said.
“The one thing I know I can tell my students is that this is a God-given talent,” he said. “I always encourage them to have an open mind and know that every patient is going to be different, especially under these circumstances. Right now, since a lot of family members have not been able to see their loved ones, you have to be an advocate for the patient and the family as well. I’ve been reminded of so much and I have no plans on stopping. I love what I do and knowing that I’m making a difference.”