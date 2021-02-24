FranU is ready to welcome new prospective students with a safe, socially distanced, outdoor open house event on Saturday, March 27.
During the event, FranU leaders will offer information about admission requirements, financial aid, academic programs, student organizations and more. There will be campus tours with current students, including visits to the Simulated Environment Teaching Hospital (SETH).
The open house will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the FranU campus located at 5414 Brittany Drive in Baton Rouge. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes for walking around campus. All visitors will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.
Over the years, FranU has become known for welcoming students from various backgrounds, whether they enroll right after graduating high school, transfer from other institution or return to school for more education or a new career.
“What really attracted me to FranU was that the classes were so small, so I knew I would be able to get more one-on-one help from instructors if I needed it,” said Noah Ducote, a FranU senior in the nursing program. “The instructors are able to work with you. They know your learning style and can help you along the way.”
Although FranU is a smaller school, Ducote noted that there are many opportunities for students to take part in extracurricular activities. Ducote is a member of the FranU Student Government Association, serving as a senator for the nursing program.
“There are so many clubs and associations for pretty much any interest,” he said. “If someone doesn’t want to join a club, SGA is always looking for volunteers for our events. There are a lot of different ways to get involved.”
One of the newer campus organizations is the psychology club, which launched in fall 2020. Miranda Dunn, a FranU senior psychology major, is president of the club. Dunn said the goal is to share more information about the psychology program and dispel any misconceptions students may have about the field.
Dunn originally enrolled at FranU with the idea of becoming a physical therapist assistant and already had college credits from another university. Switching to psychology and transferring schools could have been daunting, but Dunn said the FranU team helped make the process seamless.
“Everybody was very welcoming,” she said. “It felt very family-oriented. Whether you have been coming here a week or a year, everybody is treated the same way. If you go to a bigger school, you might not have that same experience. There’s a better chance here for people to get their names and faces out there and develop relationships with everybody.”
For Rebekah Arriaza, FranU offered a chance to help her hone in on a clearer career path. Arriaza earned a biology degree from a larger Louisiana institution, but had a hard time finding a job or focusing on what type of role she wanted in the medical field. She then discovered FranU’s Medical Laboratory Science program. Soon after, she enrolled and now plans to finish her MLS degree in December.
“When I graduate, I know I will have a specific skill set and specific jobs that I will be able to do in the health care field,” she said. “I’ve always loved biology and I knew I wanted that to be my major, but I never really knew what to do with it. FranU showed me that if you love biology and love being in the lab, like I do, that they can teach me the skills I need to join the workforce.”
Arriaza said her favorite parts of the MLS program have been the hands-on work and the close relationships she has developed with her professors and fellow students.
“I know I can go to them for anything if I need help with an assignment or if I’m the lab and I’m not sure how to do a technique,” she said. “I know I can get individual help when I need it.”
To register for the March 27 open house, visit www.franu.edu/open-house.