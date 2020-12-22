Kaitlyn Dugas always knew she wanted to attend FranU. With dreams of becoming a registered nurse, she didn’t even seriously consider other universities. Her parents were willing to help her financially, but Dugas didn’t want to put them in a stressful position. So, during her senior year of high school, she buckled down on her academics in hopes of earning scholarships.
That hard work paid off. Dugas, who just completed her first semester at FranU, earned TOPS, a FranU Board of Trustees scholarship that provides $2,500 per semester and a FranU Dean’s Scholarship that provides another $1,500 per semester.
“With those scholarships, I didn’t have to worry,” Dugas said. “I knew I didn’t want to take out student loans, so this was the perfect opportunity.”
While Dugas earned her scholarships thanks to hard work, she also credited the FranU staff with helping her understand which scholarships were available and the criteria for earning them. FranU staff also helped Dugas navigate the application process as she completed essays and ACT exams.
“Anytime I emailed them or called them, somebody responded right away,” she said. “When the coronavirus hit in the spring, I was worried about being able to contact people, but they were even more accommodating.”
Dugas is not alone. At least 80 percent of FranU students receive some type of financial aid, federal grants, loans or scholarships, said Judith Roberson, the university’s Vice President for Institutional Advancement. That funding can be especially critical because many at FranU are nontraditional students who return to school for a career change or to earn additional credentials in their field.
“In our most recent graduation, the average age of the student was 31,” Roberson said. “When they make the decision to come to FranU, many have families and children. They need that extra funding to keep their family going while also trying to advance their careers. Most of them are not in a position to take a second job, so the scholarships and financial aid are even more important to them.”
Roberson said some of the financial aid is based on completing the federal application, which allows students to receive a grant or a loan. FranU also offers academic scholarships based on a student’s academic record from high school and their ACT score, as well as scholarships that are funded by philanthropic donors.
When a donor approaches FranU about wanting to provide scholarship funds, Roberson said the university works with that person to discuss their goals and the students they are trying to help. Most of these scholarships include certain criteria developed by the university and the donor.
“One thing I am especially grateful for is that when I talk to donors, they often begin by asking what FranU needs and where the gaps are,” Roberson said. “We may have transfer students who need financial aid or a graduate program with no assistantship available. The donors are often very willing to fill those needs for us and we are very grateful for that.”
Roberson said those funds can be life-changing for students who want a FranU education but are worried about the cost. Because FranU is a private university, the tuition tends to be somewhat higher than at public institutions. However, that also allows FranU to provide smaller classes, personalized attention and a vocational aspect to its education.
“If we can offer a student a scholarship, that means they can come to FranU as their first choice,” Roberson noted. “They don’t have to overlook a FranU education because of finances.”
That was true for FranU student Hunter Doiron, who learned about the university after he attended its Franciscan Experience summer retreat in 2017. During the retreat, Doiron learned about FranU’s theology program, which he knew would be an ideal fit for him. Because of his academic success, Doiron receives TOPS and the FranU Catholic Advantage Scholarship.
“My tuition and costs are minimal and I was able to stay right here in Baton Rouge,” Doiron said. “Without the Catholic Advantage scholarship, it definitely would have been more difficult and would have deterred me from FranU. I would not have been able to pay for it on my own. My parents might have been able to help, but without that scholarship, I probably would have picked another college.”
Now that he is at FranU, Doiron has found a home. He is majoring in theology and minoring in philosophy, with the ultimate goal of teaching in high school or middle school. His professors, who he credits for being “strong theologians” have been helpful as he tries to graduate in three years.
“They really are doing great things here,” Doiron said. “FranU has always been known for its nursing program, but there is a great theology program and the liberal arts is growing. I think the scholarships definitely are helping more people come here. I’ve heard of a lot of my fellow students receiving scholarships. It definitely makes a big difference in people’s lives and whether they attend FranU.”
FranU is currently accepting end-of-year donations to help fund existing and additional scholarships. Roberson noted that the funding is especially crucial to one of FranU’s core missions, which is to educate and develop future healthcare leaders.
“That gift is helpful to us to extend additional funding to some students who we are trying to help graduate, get on the front lines and serve those most in need,” she said. “This year, we have been able to graduate some nurses and respiratory therapists early so they could help in the crisis. We want to be able to continue to provide those healthcare workers and help all students study the vocation for which they are called.”
Gifts to FranU are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. To make a donation online, visit www.franu.edu/giving/make-a-gift.