The world of work has changed dramatically over the years, and the economic changes brought about by COVID-19 are expected to have a long-term effect. But one constant that most experts agree on is that a strong educational background can make all the difference.
“For decades, the biggest way for someone to advance a career has been education,” said Christy Sevier, the director of admissions at FranU. “Especially right now when we are looking at an economic downturn, it’s even more important because we always see that people with less education tend to be most impacted by recessions. It just shows how valuable and important it is to have a strong educational foundation.”
FranU offers a multitude of certification and degree options in a variety of fields, including several in healthcare. Tinicia Turner, the director of career and leadership in student affairs at FranU, noted that at the university, students could pursue higher degrees or certifications in fields like nursing, physical therapy, phlebotomy and more. By earning those extra credentials, Turner said individuals could set themselves apart in their fields.
“I think any type of development makes you more marketable and more competitive,” she said. “You have to be intentional about your development and take an active and engaged role in it. I always tell students to think about what they want their future to look like and take steps to get there. It may be earning a certificate or another degree, or maybe it could be something as simple as an internship or mentorship.”
Sevier said students could sometimes be shy about contacting her office for help, but she encourages them to rely on the office for assistance. Virtual consultations are available for admissions staff to meet with students to discuss their career paths and goals.
“We are in this field because we have a passion for helping people realize their dreams,” she said. “We can help you come up with a plan to meet your goals. We always want individuals to reach out instead of walk away because they are having trouble figuring things out on their own.”
Opportunities can arise in unexpected ways. For example, this spring, several FranU students in nursing and respiratory therapy graduated early, with all necessary qualifications, so that they could immediately begin working at healthcare facilities.
Turner said she always encourages students to be prepared to take advantage of those moments. Individuals should always keep an updated resume readily available, have an online presence on social media sites like LinkedIn and Facebook and keep a portfolio that includes cover letters, certifications and other documents.
“Now is the time to make sure you have a strong professional brand,” Turner said. “There isn’t much face-to-face networking happening right now, so we have to take advantage of the virtual space. I tell students to not be afraid to reach out to someone and introduce themselves. It’s not about asking for a job. It’s about opening the door for communication and building that network, so people know who you are, what your mission is and what you are looking for.”
Whether someone has recently graduated high school or is returning to higher education after time in the workforce, it can be difficult to determine an exact career goal. However, Sevier said the staff at FranU are committed to providing guidance to all students to help them figure out how to best align their talents with their objectives.
“We do spend a lot of time talking about vocation and discernment and what that looks like,” Sevier said. “We have some classes that new students take to address that. We really value vocation and making sure that the student understands what their calling is. We have career and vocation services and they provide one-on-on guidance, which we have found to be extremely helpful for many of our students.”
In addition to taking advantage of such services, Turner said she encourages students to participate in online webinars, many of which are free, to network with others and learn more about their field.
“That is a perfect space to get to know people,” she said. “I also tell students to communicate when you are in those spaces. Sometimes, we join webinars and classes and just stay quiet, but it’s a good opportunity to ask questions and make comments. It’s a great way to make others aware of who you are and continue to build that brand.”