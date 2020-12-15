At FranU, some of the most unique and exciting educational opportunities are the certificate programs, which can help professionals advance their careers and help others find new ways to follow their calling.
Certificates are offered in phlebotomy, applied behavior analysis, Catholic theology and catechesis, population health and clinical microbiology for medical laboratory science. Most can be completed in about two years, and the programs often have class schedules that are designed for those in the workforce.
“The Catholic theology and catechesis certificate is designed for those who want to learn more about their Catholic faith in a way that will allow them to share it,” said Dr. David Whidden, professor of theology at FranU and director of the program. For example, the certificate can be ideal for people who want to teach in a Catholic institution, a church parish or serve as a campus minister.
“Our assignments are oriented toward giving students the knowledge to share and the tools to share it,” Whidden said. “Instead of doing research papers, they might do teaching presentations. The students who do really well are the ones who want to go deeper. One of the issues with a lot of Catholic education is that we tell people what the Church believes and not why. This program is really focused on the why.”
Whidden said that most students in the certificate program take one or two courses at a time. There is an eight course minimum, although students can take more if they choose to do so.
“We really try to make the classes interactive,” Whidden said. “They are more discussion-based and focused on small group work and presentations. The goal is not just individual growth, but individual growth to help others.”
Helping others is also the goal of the certificate in applied behavior analysis, a program that began in fall 2019. “Some FranU students pursue the certificate on their way to earning national credentials,” said Dr. Tracy Lepper, the director of the certificate program. Others are undergraduates who are embedding the certificate studies into their bachelor’s degree coursework.
“Applied behavior analysis is mostly viewed as the therapy that you use to teach children on the autism spectrum, but it is the science of behavior, so it really works for any student who would be working with individuals in a supervisory capacity or dealing with human behavior in general,” Lepper explained.
For example, Lepper said that a student who earns an ABA certificate could work with individuals with traumatic brain injuries, dementia, cognitive impairment or substance abuse issues. Other applications include working with children, organizational management or animal training.
“It’s really focused on the science of behavior and how to change behavior if you encounter a problem,” Lepper said. “We focus on interventions and strategies that could be used to solve problems or develop ways to improve upon any type of issue that is encountered.”
Lepper said that there are five required courses for the ABA certificate. However, students can also choose to receive up to 1,000 hours of supervised experience applying the intervention strategies they learn in a clinical setting with FranU’s community partners.
Lepper said that another option is the Registered Behavior Technician Training Program, which provides a paraprofessional credential that can then be used in jobs under the supervision of board-certified behavior analysts. The RBT program includes 40 hours of training that is done completely online. Lepper said most students complete the program in about eight weeks, although that timeframe can vary.
“The people who receive that training are kind of the frontline workers in behavior analysis. They are going to be delivering a lot of the one-on-one therapy, particularly to children on the autism spectrum,” Lepper explained.
The RBT program also provides a foundation for graduates to earn additional credentials, national certifications or further education.
“It’s the perfect entry-level position for somebody who might just be coming out of high school and has an interest in working with individuals with disabilities,” Lepper said. “It’s a really good way to try it out and see if it’s an area where you want to receive additional training in the field. It’s an ideal opportunity to gain some experience working in behavior analysis.”
For those with a particular interest in clinical microbiology, FranU offers the clinical microbiology for medical laboratory science certificate. This is a one-year program with courses in microbiology, parasitology, mycology, virology and genetics/molecular diagnostics. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree or previous undergraduate coursework in biology or chemistry.
“Graduates will be eligible to work in microbiology departments within the clinical laboratory in hospitals, public health labs or other clinical laboratory settings with microbiology-specific positions,” said Dr. Deborah Fox, who leads the program. “It should be noted that graduates will not be eligible to work in the clinical chemistry, hematology or blood bank departments of the clinical laboratory.”
Fox said that graduates with the clinical microbiology certificate will be eligible to take the American Society of Clinical Pathology Board of Certification exam for technologist in microbiology. They will also be eligible for a Clinical Laboratory Science Specialist license in microbiology through the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners.
“Students are taking the same coursework as is taken by students who are enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science, but they are only taking the microbiology-related coursework,” Fox explained. “All coursework is junior/senior level coursework that emphasizes critical thinking and problem solving. Students who enjoy solving scientific puzzles and working with bacteria and other microorganisms in the laboratory setting would most enjoy this certificate program.”
One relatively new program at FranU is the certificate in population health. As of now, FranU is one of the only schools in the region that offers such a specific program. Dr. Elaine Purdy, who leads the program, noted that population health has become more of a focus this year because of COVID-19 and the fact that it has shed light on health disparities.
“Population health and public health function similarly in many ways,” Purdy said. “When you take your state health department and community agencies and health systems and bring them together, you have a wonderful opportunity to develop strategies and programs for healthier lifestyles across your whole community.”
Purdy said that the population health certificate is an ideal program for anyone working in the medical field, such as health care providers, physician assistants, physical therapists, health care leaders and more. The FranU program is a graduate-level certificate that is completely online and requires 15 credit hours for completion.
“We’ve created it with tremendous flexibility because we do draw heavily from the healthcare field,” Purdy said. “There is no timeframe to complete the program. The majority of the work is flexible. We do have deadlines, but when you do the work is up to you.”
For more information on FranU certificate programs, including financial aid opportunities, visit www.franu.edu.