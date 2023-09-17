When FranU was founded 100 years ago, its original purpose was to serve as a nursing school to train and educate a healthcare workforce for Baton Rouge. Over the past century, the university has grown and evolved into one that offers dozens of degree and certificate programs in fields including radiologic technology, respiratory therapy, physical therapy, biology, psychology, business, the humanities and more.
“What’s really special is that as we have grown, we’ve stayed true to our mission to educate and form Franciscan servant leaders of all faiths. We want to develop highly skilled professionals who are also faith-filled citizens,” said Sister Martha Ann Abshire, a 1973 alumni and Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady. “Our goal is to develop people who will be of service in their community.”
FranU President Dr. Tina Holland said that when University leaders are selecting new academic offerings, they first ensure that the programs will fit within the university’s mission. But, it is also crucial that the program will fill a need in the community, as determined by research and feedback from industry partners.
“Those of us who work in higher education need to have the humility to ask what kinds of voids there are in our community and how we can address those,” she said.
Even with its growth, FranU remains a university based in faith. Sister Abshire noted that all students must complete at least one theology course, and sharing one’s faith is embedded into the school’s culture and activities. However, a student does not have to be Catholic to attend FranU. In fact, the school has accepted and graduated students from all religious backgrounds and continues to welcome them with open arms.
“We don’t apologize for being Catholic, but we don’t proselytize,” Sister Abshire said. “We don’t push. We’ve had students who are Hindu, Muslim, Jewish and more. They’ve all been successful and I’ve never heard anyone say that they felt any belief was forced upon them.”
Sister Abshire added that while most FranU students are from Louisiana and neighboring states, others come from across the country because they are attracted to its small size (the current enrollment is about 1,300), the personalized attention they receive from professors, and the close connections they can make with other students.
“One thing we’re really proud of is the accessibility of FranU for students of all ages,” Dr. Holland said. “We have so many opportunities for students to prepare themselves to meet an important need in the community, regardless of which program you graduate from. They are able to do something really meaningful. Our students move on into the medical field as well as in a multitude of other roles. A number of them go on to teach in local schools. Others are able to follow their passions into business or private industry. Whichever way they go, they are meeting an authentic need and fulfilling their calling in life.”
FranU’s Open House is Saturday, October 28. Visit www.franu.edu/openhouse.
For more information on the university and its offerings, visit www.franu.edu.