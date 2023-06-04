Jadyn Lowrance was a bit concerned about the transition to college life. She had been homeschooled her whole life and raised in a Catholic family. That meant that going to a large university and not learning about her faith every day could be a challenge.
Then, a friend attended a FranU summer program and brought Lowrance along to an open house on campus, where she learned about the school’s theology program. That’s when Lowrance realized she had found the right higher education fit for her.
“I realized that it was better for me to go a smaller university. I’m an introvert, so I much prefer being in smaller classes and knowing everyone instead of being in a class of 200 students,” she said. “Also, my mom had always told me to try to find a Catholic university and I always thought those were out of state. When we found FranU, we were really excited. I didn’t want to stop learning about my faith. I wanted that journey to continue.”
Lowrance said she has been particularly impressed with how attentive her FranU professors are to student needs, academic or otherwise.
“I had always heard that college professors don’t care as much about the students because it’s a different environment from high school, but it has been the complete opposite at FranU,” she said. “The professors care so much and go out of their way to help you. It’s been such a blessing. I’ve gotten really close to some of my professors, especially in theology. I think they really try to make the theology program like a family.”
Having that kind of support and guidance has been important for Ariel Viator as well. She earned an associate’s degree at another institution and transferred to FranU for her master’s program. But, soon after she realized she wanted to switch gears. Now, she is working on her bachelor’s degree in psychology at FranU and plans to also earn her master’s in healthcare administration from the university.
“I’ve realized that I don’t want to take care of patients by their bedside, but I do want to advocate for them,” she said. “Once I talked to the director of the FranU psychology program, I felt I had found a clear path for my career. Everyone has been welcoming and it’s been easy to get to know people.”
Viator has formed many of those bonds with fellow students and others at FranU through her involvement with some of the school’s numerous service-learning projects. She joins them feeding the homeless, preparing food and cleaning rooms in a local shelter. She has also worked with Habitat for Humanity and is now working in FranU’s admissions office, which has taught her more about the role its staff has on campus.
“It’s not only the curriculum. We’re also learning about ourselves,” Viator said. “That has led me to where I feel like I need to be with my career and what I want to do with the rest of my life. Before FranU, I didn’t really have direction. I just knew that being in the workforce without an education was not working for me. I knew I wanted to go to college and find something I enjoyed and that has happened at FranU.”
Lowrance agreed.
“The professors are really focused on making sure that you are working toward something that you’re passionate about and that will be fulfilling for you,” she said. “They don’t want to see students spend a lot of time, money and effort on a degree that isn’t right for them. They’re great about helping you figure out your calling and working toward that.”
Now in its 100th year, FranU has a rich history of providing quality education and preparing students for meaningful careers in healthcare and other fields, including theology, liberal arts, business, forensic science and more. In addition to its strong academic offerings, FranU also prioritizes community engagement and service-learning, with the opportunity for students to participate in clinical rotations, internships and community projects. For more information, visit www.franu.edu.