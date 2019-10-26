WL Overton may have relocated to Baton Rouge, but that hasn’t stopped him from saying, “Roll Tide,” every chance he gets.
A lifelong proud Alabamian, Overton moved to Garden View Assisted Living in October 2016 after his wife, Maxine, passed away. The couple’s one daughter, Regina Blanchard, defected from her family’s deep Alabama roots and is an avid LSU Tiger supporter, along with her husband, Robert Blanchard.
“He has to stay in his room to watch the Alabama-LSU games,” joked Robert Blanchard, Overton’s son-in-law. “We don’t let him cheer for Alabama at our house.”
Despite the college football rivalry, Overton has bonded with new friends, residents and their families in his new Baton Rouge home. In fact, his love of the LSU rival team has been the foundation of some of his best experiences so far, including meeting an Alabama football player.
One of Overton’s friends and fellow Garden View residents got a visit from a close relative who plays football for Alabama. When he visited the community, he heard about the Alabama fan who had a picture of Bear Bryant hanging in his room. The Crimson Tide athlete made it a point to visit Overton — a spot of crimson in a sea of purple and gold.
Although most of his visitors tease him about his love of the Crimson Tide, Overton stands by his team and is proud of his deep Alabama roots — he was born in Florence, Alabama, and attended Phillips High School in Marion County.
“A good family friend visits his mother here, and he stopped by to see me and gave me an LSU T-shirt, but I haven’t agreed to wear it,” said Overton. “We have a lot of fun. I’m lucky to come into a group of people as nice as everyone here is.”
Overton’s friends seem to feel lucky to have met him, as well. When he turned 80 in November 2017, his daughter and son-in-law threw a lovely party for him at Garden View. He had lived in the facility for only a year, but more than 30 people showed up to celebrate him. Blanchard says he believes his father-in-law’s friendliness and willingness to talk to everyone has laid the foundation for the new relationships.
Overton says he appreciates the close proximity Garden View offers to be near Regina, who left Alabama for Louisiana 20 years ago. She later married Blanchard, who is from New Orleans. The couple lives a mile away from the home and can be there within minutes. Each of them visits often – four to six times a week.
Overton is also a great-grandfather to three boys – Landon, 6, Austin, 4, and Mason, five months. After attending the Garden View Christmas party, the older boys wanted to keep returning. When they visit from Houston, Landon and Austin like to play ball with their great-grandfather or hang out with him in the Garden View exercise room.
After a lifetime of farming, including cotton picking throughout his Alabama youth, at nearly 82 years old, Overton remains active by attending exercise class almost every day. He says in addition to his active lifestyle, he has genetics on his side when it comes to longevity. His father lived to 90, and his grandfather lived to 86.
He now feels right at home in Baton Rouge and is thankful to be surrounded by good people – even if they are LSU fans.