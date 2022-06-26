In today’s era of corporate ownership and automation, the 65-year-old Guaranty Bank and Trust Company stands out for its local team and personalized service.
The independently owned bank was founded by Pointe Coupee Parish business leaders and has since grown to include locations in Baton Rouge, Zachary, Port Allen, Maringouin, Grosse Tete, Livonia and New Roads. Even as Guaranty Bank grows, customers can be assured that they will receive one-on-one service tailored to their needs from someone who knows them by name.
“What we are is a community bank. You are a person, not an account number,” said J. Wade O’Neal III, president and CEO of Guaranty Bank and Trust Co. “All of our employees are local residents who want to be there for their customers and the people who live here. We’ve grown slowly, but our ideology has never changed.”
O’Neal said that type of service has proven to be especially appealing for people who have been wary of working with banks in the past.
“Someone on our board pointed out that a lot of people in our community have been unbanked. They can open an account, but there’s nobody they can talk to who can explain things to them and meet their needs,” O’Neal said. “If you try to call other banks now, you get automated systems. There’s no personal touch. That’s where we come in. When you call us, you’ll talk to an actual person. People love that individual service.”
Guaranty Bank and Trust is a full-service bank that works with both individuals and businesses. O’Neal said services include vehicle loans, lot loans, house loans, lines of credit and more. Each customer receives a debit card with ATM access at multiple locations. Guaranty also allows customers to set up direct deposits from their employers and automatic bill payments.
“We basically have it set up to where a person doesn’t have to come back in once their account is set up,” O’Neal said. “However, if they need something, they can always call and get a human being on the phone or come in and speak to someone who knows them.”
Guaranty also serves as a business partner to other local companies as they navigate the use of COVID-19 relief funds, a tight labor market, supply chain issues, rising costs and more.
“We’ve worked with mom-and-pop stores, restaurants and businesses from all types of industries,” O’Neal said. “We meet one-on-one with them about their needs and how we can help them achieve their goals to make their business successful and work through the tight times. We see our role as to work with customers in those situations to help them overcome these challenges.”
For more information, visit www.guaranty-bnk.com.