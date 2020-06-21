The past weeks have been a busy time for Hancock Whitney.
Since the U.S. Small Business Administration launched the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on April 3, the bank has become one of the largest PPP lenders in Louisiana, funding over 12,000 loans totaling $2.4 billion. Most of the businesses receiving these loans are in Hancock Whitney’s five-state Gulf South footprint.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis, as of May 6, 2020, Hancock Whitney ranks 17th in the United States for the amount of PPP loans processed and processed more loans than any bank headquartered in either Mississippi or Louisiana.
“The majority of the PPP loans for which we received approval are smaller loans that will help smaller businesses vital to the communities we serve,” said John Hairston, CEO of Hancock Whitney. “It’s an honor for us to help sustain our local economies, and we’re very grateful to businesses that chose us to help them get the funds they needed to keep their doors open and people employed during this pandemic.”
In fact, 67 percent of the Hancock Whitney loans were for less than $100,000, and more than 88 percent were for less than $350,000. This ensures that most money went to smaller businesses in the Gulf South.
Hairston said Hancock Whitney bankers worked around the clock to enter completed applications into the SBA queue, while navigating evolving guidelines and the unprecedented demand.
While clients must determine the content of the applications, Hancock Whitney associates were able to assist them in accessing resources needed to complete applications and gather appropriate documentation.
“They were also very pleased to be able to notify clients when they received SBA approval for PPP loans that help further strengthen community resilience and recovery during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis,” Hairston said.
Beyond helping businesses, Hancock Whitney has also strengthened its commitment to its communities with $2.5 million in investments. Those investments include the following:
- $455,000 to food banks in Hancock Whitney’s Louisiana markets;
- approximately $1 million for stocking local food pantries;
- $600,000 for supplies to protect residents in the hardest-hit and low-to-moderate income communities, as well as first responders;
- $800,000 for housing relief, including legal services to help disadvantaged individuals fight illegal evictions; and
- $100,000 for the Hancock Whitney Associate Assistance Fund.
In addition, bank board members, executives and associates have contributed approximately $400,000 to help Hancock Whitney associates affected by the pandemic.
“This pandemic is creating real, significant challenges for so many people in terms of adequate food, income, basic safeguards against the virus and housing to shelter in place,” Hairston said. “Hancock Whitney has very deep roots in the communities we serve. It’s simply the right thing to do what we can so that together, we help keep people safe and our communities strong.”
The bank has also worked closely with local restaurants in its footprint to provide nearly 10,000 meals to healthcare professionals caring for COVID-19 patients. Besides serving meals and expressing Hancock Whitney’s gratitude to front line workers, the initiative has helped businesses stay open and pay hundreds of employees.
Although many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and people are beginning on a journey to a new sense of normalcy, Hairston said Hancock Whitney’s commitment to its clients and communities will remain steadfast in the months and years ahead.
“Together, we can support each other, invest in our communities, reopen our hometowns, rebuild our businesses and create a better future,” he said.
Hancock Whitney has established a special web page, www.hancockwhitney.com/covid19 with updates on bank locations and operations, resources, fraud prevention tips and ongoing direct assistance for individuals and businesses. The page is updated regularly as information evolves.
Hancock Whitney operates more than 200 bank branches in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Texas. For more information, find a location or open an account, visit www.hancockwhitney.com.