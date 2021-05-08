Each day, Chastity George envisions the atmosphere she wants at Helix Legal Academy when the school opens this August. She pictures a campus filled with a sense of joy and purpose among students, teachers, staff and visitors. She wants the academy to be a place where education is the main focus, but also where students can be themselves and enhance their best qualities.
“Students are natural explorers,” said George, the principal of Helix Legal Academy. “They naturally want to know things and see justice and fairness in the world. I want them to learn how to take those skills and abilities that they have naturally and make them more refined at our school.”
The academy will open with slots for 120 sixth-grade students. The plan is to add seventh and eighth grades in the next two years. Many electives will focus on law and justice. However, school leaders said their main goal is to teach students lifelong skills that will be able to translate into any future career.
“We want to ensure that a student can think critically, problem solve and be able to advocate for themselves,” said Robert Webb, the school’s CEO/CAO. “Even if a student does not want to be an attorney, they will leave here with great reading skills and great writing skills. That will allow them to venture into any avenue that piques their interest.”
Preston Castille, president of Helix Community Schools, said all students will be able to meet and interact with professionals from the legal and business worlds.
“If you want your child to have a unique, hands-on experience while developing strong literacy skills that will help them do anything they want in life, I would highly recommend Helix Legal Academy,” Castille said.
The school already has strong partnerships with multiple organizations, including Southern University Law Center, Baton Rouge City Court and the Baton Rouge Bar Association. Those partnerships will help Helix Legal Academy students understand the various ways that they can use a legal education, whether it is in corporate law, business, politics or other careers.
“I think those partners very much welcome the opportunity to improve the pipeline of students into the legal profession, but for our students, the opportunity to engage with actual practitioners on so many different levels is a rarity,” Castille said. “In addition to our community partners, the number of private attorneys and law firms who are embracing us is phenomenal. It means our students will have a very rich, hands-on educational experience.”
That experience will be guided by Helix Legal Academy’s core tenets of achievement, collaboration, justice, persistence and self-awareness. George said those concepts will be incorporated throughout the campus each day through a social-emotional learning system. Students will be rewarded for displaying the tenets inside and outside the classroom. Classes will have several group activities and a top-tier academic curriculum called thinkLaw that will incorporate legal cases and the legal thought process into multiple classes. The curriculum also includes Project Lead The Way, an engineering-based method designed to teach students how to solve problems and develop solutions.
“I think this is a place where the prestige of the law community and the legal profession meets purpose,” George said. “For any student who wants to be a part of our program, all you have to do is be you and that is special enough. We want students who are ready to tackle challenges and families who want the best for the children.”
Applications are now being accepted online at www.helixlegalacademy.org for the upcoming school year. George said that once a family applies, they will receive a personal phone call from the school’s recruiting manager to guide them through the remainder of the process. The school is tuition-free and has open enrollment for all students in East Baton Rouge Parish.