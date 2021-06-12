When Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy opened in 2010, one of the main goals was to bring high quality, innovative education to downtown Baton Rouge. To do so, school leaders used science, technology, engineering, arts and math as the key components to help students prepare for success in college, career and the community.
Eleven years later, the Helix team is proud of the success and growth of the school and is prepared to continue expanding opportunities to help even more Baton Rouge students and families. One of the major goals at Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy is to prepare students so thoroughly that they can earn college scholarships to pay for their higher education.
“As a parent, I think it’s important to prepare our kids to not only enter college, but colleges who are willing to pay tuition for that student. As we continue to grow, we will continue to see that,” said Robert M Webb, Jr., CEO/CAO of Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy. “It’s a really important piece – knowing that we are changing what the community looks like and helping these students become positive, productive citizens.”
April Dennis, the school’s assistant principal, said that change begins with creating a culture of excellence and exposing students to colleges and universities. Teachers decorate their classroom doors to represent the institutions where they earned their degrees. The school also facilitates college tours and has ongoing discussions with students and families about the academic path they need to take to ensure college readiness.
On the academic side, Webb said HMSA has built much of its offerings around STEAM, with classes in robotics, coding, music production, television/film, engineering and more, as well as traditional classes in all core subjects. The school also has an Air Force JROTC program.
“I’m proud that our classes and courses continue to support our STEAM focus,” said Christine Henry, the school’s principal. “We’re always pushing and talking about how we can make sure the courses support the fact that we are a STEAM school.”
Regardless of the subject being taught, all classes at Helix Mentorship STEAM have a heavy focus on teamwork, Henry said. Teachers are encouraged to use technology and have students work on hands-on projects. Tables and chairs have replaced desks in classrooms to encourage more collaboration.
“One of the biggest things about our culture is that our students are a partner in their education,” Dennis said. “They are involved in the discussion and instruction so that it is tailored to their needs. We want students to feel like a part-owner in making sure they are receiving the best instruction for their needs, because everything is done for the students.”
Those partnerships take place in a campus environment that Henry describes as “family-oriented.” There is an emphasis on developing strong and positive relationships among students and also between students and staff.
“Every student has at least one adult to reach out to on campus who they can talk to or celebrate with,” Henry said. “We also work hard to make sure that our kids are well versed in how to communicate with their peers and adults.”
That communication is especially important since Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy draws in students from all across the Baton Rouge metro area, creating a diverse community of students from different backgrounds. Henry said one of the aspects of HMSA that she is most proud of is that students can be their authentic selves on campus, no matter their interests or personality.
“If you think you are quirky and into art, we cultivate that. If you are into books and academics, there is a place for you here,” Henry said. “That makes me proud.”
Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy also fosters multiple leadership opportunities for all students, whether those are formal or informal roles. Students may serve as Global Ambassadors, conduct morning announcements, lead campus tours or be a part of the Student Government Association. The school has various clubs and organizations, and each class has ambassadors who welcome visitors and help things run smoothly.
HMSA is currently enrolling students for grades 9-12 for the 2021-2022 school year. To complete an enrollment form or learn more about the school, visit www.helixmentorshipacademy.org.