Nearly 40 years ago, Johnny Patout answered a phone call that changed his life forever. He can still recall the design of the kitchen he stood in as he reached for the ringing phone. Patout had recently returned home to New Iberia after completing an addiction treatment program in Mississippi. Up until that point, he was feeling a bit embarrassed about his life circumstances.
“A high school friend had heard I had completed a treatment program and called to ask me about getting help himself,” said Patout. “The stigma around alcohol and drug problems was much more significant back then, and I felt like I had an ugly albatross around my neck. When he called to ask for help, it instantly turned this ugly albatross into a gift that could be used to help others.”
Patout, now 67, said his friend’s call gave him a new awareness that his experience could serve to help other people.
“It wasn’t long after that I started working in the treatment industry to help others overcome addiction,” he said.
Since those days, Patout has devoted his life to this honorable cause. He has worked as a licensed addiction counselor and then a licensed clinical social worker for 38 years. He has also overseen multiple recovery sites in an administrative capacity. He serves as the chief operating officer of Seaside Healthcare, a behavioral and psychiatric service company with about 70 different locations across Louisiana, Texas, Georgia and North Carolina.
One of his greatest rewards comes from his role as managing partner of the New Beginnings Addiction Recovery Center in Opelousas. He first learned of New Beginnings in 1996 when his son, Brannon, was admitted to the facility for drug use.
“Brannon’s time at New Beginnings made a world of difference for him,” said Patout. “He gained self-confidence and got his life back on track. The opportunity to acquire the facility presented itself in 2011 — and that was pretty exciting for me. Adolescent recovery is near and dear to my heart.”
The opportunity came when the recovery center, originally founded by three local physicians, was considering closing. Patout’s business partner suggested they acquire it. Knowing the facility was beneficial to the community and that it had provided the invaluable gift of his son’s recovery already, Patout was eager to offer other families this same opportunity.
As the managing partner of the HERO program, Patout, who now lives in Baton Rouge, oversees activities and affairs of the new veterans-only treatment program. The program is located on the opposite side of the 21-acre campus at New Beginnings, keeping it separate from the adolescent facility. The HERO program has been in business for about a year, with multiple veterans and health care professionals on staff. The program operates under the hands-on leadership of Chase Glenn, who is appreciative of Patout’s guidance.
“Johnny has been a phenomenal mentor and leader for so many people nationwide,” said Glenn. “His history and knowledge of helping people goes far beyond the mental health field, and it is a privilege to continue to learn from him.”
The HERO program is a Veterans Affairs-approved provider specifically for military veterans dealing with addiction and other emotional issues, such as post-traumatic stress disorder.
“It’s an honor and privilege to help our nation’s heroes who are struggling,” said Patout. “We all can see how veterans have trouble accessing services, so it is nice to give them access to private services quickly. Just like with the teen program, people come from all over the country for these services at New Beginnings.”
Patout’s emotional connection to the adolescent recovery center through his son extends to the HERO program as well. Brannon joined the military after his treatment at New Beginnings. He died in an accident at age 20 while stationed in the Army at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas. Patout’s call to use his gift of recovery to help others has become a tribute to his son’s memory through both programs offered at New Beginnings.
The team at New Beginnings’ HERO program focuses on building trust with each client, so they can help them overcome shame and explore the reasons they have turned to drugs or alcohol in the first place. Patout stresses the importance of getting families involved as much as possible, especially because addiction and mental health issues have such a profound effect on the entire family. Including loved ones in treatment plans helps the healing all around.
“Most people who succumb to addiction are in denial about the severity, but their loved ones know how bad it is,” he said. “The patients are feeling lost, as if life is meaningless. To watch their loved ones evolve during the course of treatment and come to feel better about themselves, live a healthy lifestyle and form meaningful relationships is a rewarding experience.”
Patout continues to live out his recovery. He and his wife, Sally, make it a point to connect with their loved ones as often as possible. Two of their sons live in the Lafayette area, but their daughters are scattered between New Orleans, Houston and London. Johnny and Sally consider their ten grandchildren to be a great joy and are thankful to spend time with them as frequently as possible. They fly to London whenever possible to visit the two youngest grandchildren, twins born last year.
Patout is grateful he received the treatment he needed and that a single phone call gave him direction and a path toward serving others.