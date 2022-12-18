A $5 million grant from JPMorgan Chase is spurring development, equity and hope along Plank Road.
In 2020, Build Baton Rouge was one of seven recipients nationally of an investment from JPMorgan Chase, with the funds specifically dedicated to the Plank Road Masterplan. Components of the plan include a mixed-use community facility, more affordable housing units, a new early childhood learning center, a food incubator with commercial kitchen space, fresh food and job training; transforming a 4,000 square foot vacant lot into a pocket park; and providing financial and technical support to 15 businesses owned or operated by Black and Hispanic individuals.
Gretchen Siemers, director of planning and special projects for Build Baton Rouge, said the organization has made steady progress since receiving the grant. Together with its partners, Metromorphosis, TruFund Financial Services and Co-City Baton Rouge, many Plank Road business owners have received low- and no-interest loans to help them grow. They have also received training in areas such as leadership and business development.
“We’ve been able to do quite a bit of pre-development work for major real estate projects,” Siemers said. “We’re working on bringing a grocery store to the intersection of Plank and Choctaw that we believe would serve as a flagship for the corridor. We’re also working on an affordable housing development at Plank and Calumet, as well as a community center or library at the corner of Plank and Mohican.”
Rodney Braxton, chairman of the Build Baton Rouge Board of Commissioners and president of Southern Strategy Group, said the collaboration and work that is helping these projects come to fruition would probably have happened without the grant, but it would have taken much longer.
“What stands out to me is that JPMorgan Chase saw the potential here. These projects are able to happen more quickly with the belief that they will be a catalyst for even more investment,” Braxton said. “When you start seeing a grocery store, affordable housing and more businesses, people see the potential of what is possible here, and that can bring greater investment. I think Chase understands that, so this grant has been extremely helpful for us to move faster to bring more development to Plank Road.”
Siemers said the Plank Road Masterplan also places an emphasis on equity. That’s a value shared by JPMorgan Chase and one that continues to be a core component as the plan moves forward.
“We have our own equity planning goals, but having that focus tied to this grant has allowed us to hone in on where and how we can build wealth and institutional capacity in our communities so that when investment comes, those business owners and residents are not displaced due to gentrification,” she said.
Victoria Adams Phipps, head of philanthropy for JPMorgan Chase in Louisiana, said Build Baton Rouge’s commitment to advance racial equity was an important reason it was selected for this investment.
“The Build Baton Rouge collaborative is fostering development that advances equity and opportunity for the residents of Baton Rouge through strategic, impactful investments,” Phipps said. “They are unapologetically working to advance a plan that keeps community at the center. JPMorgan Chase continues to be thrilled about this partnership and we look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the Plank Road Masterplan for years to come.”
Moving forward, Siemers said the number one priority for 2023 is “to get shovels in the ground” and begin construction on some of the facilities outlined in the master plan. In addition, a community advisory panel will begin meeting in January to discuss how resources are allocated along the Plank Road corridor, as well as the food incubator and pocket park.
“There’s a lot of excitement and a lot of hope in the community right now,” she said.
For more information, visit https://buildbatonrouge.org/advancingcitiesbr/.