Six years ago, Lisa Jeanpierre realized her dream. After years of working as a caterer, she joined forces with her brother Roderick and turned her love of cooking into a restaurant, Café Jeanpierre in north Baton Rouge.
“We serve seafood, home-cooked daily meals, breakfast, poboys, salads,” Jeanpierre said. “We do just about everything. It’s a mixture of Louisiana foods.”
Because of the COVID-19 crisis, Jeanpierre said she’s lost about 80 percent of her business in the past couple of months. She had let go her two full-time employees, who have been with the restaurant since it opened.
Like many other restaurants, Café Jeanpierre is offering meals via takeout. Customers can call in their order ahead of time and pick it up at the eatery. Jeanpierre said she’s seen an increase in takeout orders in recent weeks. Many people sit in their vehicles in the parking lot and eat on site.
But it’s the cozy, familial atmosphere that many Café Jeanpierre regular customers seem to miss the most.
“We have so many regulars that are used to sharing meals. People want to be together here,” Jeanpierre said. “We have families that would come in for breakfast and eat together. We have businesspeople who would come in for breakfast or lunch. It’s always been a mixture of customers from all different backgrounds.”
Jeanpierre is hopeful those customers will return when it is safe to do so. That’s one main reason she decided to participate in Keep BR Serving. The initiative encourages people to purchase restaurant gift cards to use at a future date. A portion of the proceeds will go to help servers, waiters and other restaurant employees who are out of work because of the coronavirus.
Jeanpierre said she is thankful to Baton Rouge city officials and business leaders who have kept her and other restaurant owners updated about the program.
“I’m very appreciative of the help and that they are reaching out to get others to support us during this time of lost revenue,” she said. “It’s so important to small businesses. We depend on the communities around us to keep afloat.”
Jeanpierre said she expects the next months to be challenging, but is keeping her spirits high about the future.
“I still have strong customer support, and they are ready to come back in,” she said. “I’m hopeful that this won’t be the end of my business.”
Café Jeanpierre is located at 10500 Greenwell Springs Road, Suite B. For information on its current food offerings, visit www.cafejeanpierrebr.com. To order or ask questions, call 225-273-6979.
To purchase gift cards for Cafe Jeanpierre and other local restaurants, visit www.keepbrserving.com.