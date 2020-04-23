For more than 20 years, Ruffino’s has been known for fine dining in a fun atmosphere. The steak, seafood and Italian dishes are served on white tablecloths, but surrounded by high energy, music and a large bar.
But all that has been put on pause amid Louisiana's stay-at-home order.
Owner Ruffin Rodrigue said the restaurant has lost about 95 percent of its business in recent weeks without the ability to serve dine-in customers. Like many other local restaurants, Ruffino's has transitioned to a takeout-only system with a limited menu of entrees, salads, appetizers and family meals.
“We are doing okay,” said Rodrigue. “We’ve been doing a little more because of the demand, but it’s not close to the total sales we were doing.”
That means many of Ruffino’s 120 employees are not working at the moment. Like most other restaurants, servers and bartenders have been hit especially hard and are currently unemployed.
To help both the restaurant and employees, Ruffino’s is one of several Baton Rouge restaurants participating in Keep BR Serving, a new campaign from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. With the initiative, individuals and businesses are encouraged to buy gift cards to their favorite restaurants for future use, with a percentage of every purchase going to cover lost tips and wages.
Although the program is still new, Rodrigue said he’s already seen some early success.
“The Mayor has been very proactive in helping our local restaurants and encouraging people to get takeout from them,” he said. “We are in a residential area and so we’ve been able to capture some of that. We’ve seen people buying more gift cards online.”
The gift cards do not expire.
Although he doesn’t know when he’ll be able to fully re-open, Rodrigue is optimistic that his restaurants in both Baton Rouge and Lafayette will resume their prior success. He said the key will be a smooth transition into dine-in service, and a clear understanding between restaurant owners and government officials about what regulations are still in place.
“It’s a time that’s unprecedented,” he said. “But I’m confident that we will be okay. We had a lot of things going for us and a lot of wonderful customers. We just have to take it day by day.”
Ruffino’s is located at 18811 Highland Road in Baton Rouge. For information on its takeout options, visit www.ruffinosbatonrouge.com or call 225-753-3458. To purchase gift cards for Ruffino's, and other local restaurants, visit www.keepbrserving.com.