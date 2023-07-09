A fresh tomato on a lunchtime sandwich. A cool slice of watermelon on the patio. Fresh peppers tossed into a pot to season an evening meal.
Thanks to Louisiana’s soil conditions and adequate rainfall, it’s easy to find these types of specialty crops at local farmers markets, roadside stands and some stores. This year, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is celebrating these crops and those who grow them, which creates an ecosystem that has economic benefits for people across the state.
LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain said specialty crops are grown on a smaller scale than mass-produced crops – usually on about 20 to 40 acres of land. Many such farms have been in the same families for generations and are located in or near rural areas where residents otherwise have little access to fresh produce. Specialty crops can be tree nuts, fruits, vegetables, or even herbs and spices. Most are seasonal, although some crops may be grown out of season in greenhouses, and new methods allow growers to harvest smaller crops every few weeks on a continual basis rather than all at one time.
“Louisiana is exceptionally suitable for specialty crops because we have some of the richest soils in the world,” Strain said. “In the early 1900s, almost everyone had a vegetable garden. Things changed with the growth of large farms and grocery stores and in many ways, we lost that local production of food. Now, we are trying to get back to that by enhancing our specialty crop production. It’s something that can be done in both rural and urban farms. Louisiana specialty crop farmers take great pride in what they do, provide food that has a lot of nutritional value, and are good for the economy. We want to do everything we can to support and enhance that.”
That support includes visiting Louisiana specialty crop farms and discussing history and techniques with landowners. Recently, Strain and other LDAF officials visited Frank Fekete Farm in Hungarian Settlement, which has been growing and providing crops for nearly 200 years. Strain said he was particularly impressed with how Fekete and his team are using its natural alluvial soil and generations of knowledge to produce high-quality vegetables that are immediately brought to local stores and farmers markets for sale.
“I’m always moved when I talk to farmers who have so much pride when it comes to raising tomatoes or watermelons or peppers or squash or whichever crops they have found do best for them. At Fekete Farm, the okra is so fresh you can eat it right away. That’s the type of product that they are selling,” Strain said. “My family has also been farming for generations and it’s something I continue to take a lot of pride in, so I can relate to farmers when they talk about the challenges and opportunities they see. It’s also great to get tips and talk about how to do things better. We all have the same goal and want to see each other succeed.”
Strain added that it’s never too late for someone to become a specialty crop grower in Louisiana. He recommended contacting LSU or Southern extension agents, who are located throughout the state, to discuss ideas and crops that might work best in their area. Local farmers and vendors at markets are also available to answer questions and provide suggestions.
“It’s been great to see more farmers markets in the state and more of a desire from people to develop a local food culture,” he said. “There’s nothing better than fresh fruits and vegetables. They taste so much better and are much healthier for you than anything you can buy on the shelf. Plus, every dollar that is spent with a local farmer circulates five to six times in the immediate area. That’s how you build a local economy – buying fresh, buying local and buying certified Louisiana – where the good things grow.”
The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program funds Louisiana projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops through promotion and research development programs that serve farmers and consumers through state trade shows, retail promotions, chef demonstrations, media advertising, education and research. To learn more or apply for a grant, visit www.ldaf.state.la.us/consumers/agro-consumer-services-dairy/specialty-crops-program/.