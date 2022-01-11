Louisiana is still in our fifth, Omicron-fueled surge, and it’s impact is devastating. Now is not the time to panic, but we must do everything we can to stop the spread of this highly transmissible variant.
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) estimates the proportion of Omicron cases in our state has increased from 88.5% to 90.2% for the week ending January 1. Nearly every parish is now at the highest level of community transmission; one remains unclassified due to low test volume. Most sobering, Louisiana has suffered over 15,000 cumulative total deaths due to COVID-19.
As the Omicron variant continues to spread, we must remember that we have more tools to slow the spread of COVID-19 than we did at this time last year.
We know that layered prevention strategies are the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
1. Get vaccinated and, if eligible, get boosted. According to data from the CDC, unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to be infected and 20 times more likely to die due to COVID compared to a fully vaccinated person with a booster shot. If you are not vaccinated, you are not protected. Vaccines protect you against severe outcomes from COVID-19, like hospitalization and death.
2. Mask Up! Universal masking has proven to be an effective strategy to reduce community spread of COVID-19, and masks work against all of the currently circulating variants. Wear a mask in all public indoor settings, all indoor private spaces with people who are not in your immediate household, and outdoors when not able to social distance.
3. Limit exposure to those outside your immediate household. During a surge, it’s recommended that you limit social gatherings with those outside your immediate household and work remotely, if possible.
4. Practice social distancing. Regardless of vaccination status, it’s recommended that you continue to stay six feet apart from anyone outside of your immediate household.
5. Stay home if you are not feeling well. People who have tested positive with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, and more.
6. Wash your hands with soap and water. It’s critical that you continue practicing good hand hygiene. You know the drill: Wash your hands for 20 seconds to kill germs and keep you from getting sick.
7. Get tested if you're experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or if you have recently been exposed to someone with COVID-19. If you are not seriously ill or do not need immediate medical attention, do not go to an emergency room for COVID-19 testing. Visit ldh.la.gov/covidtesting or call 211 to find a test site near you.
The Louisiana Department of Health and the CDC recommend that everyone ages 5 and older get the COVID-19 vaccine. Everyone ages 12 and up are eligible to receive a booster shot, and children ages 5 and up who are immunocompromised are now eligible for a booster shot.
The vaccines are widely available at more than 1,000 locations in all of Louisiana’s 64 parishes, including at pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare clinics, and doctor’s offices.
Getting vaccinated and boosted protects you against COVID-19 and the current variants, as well as reduce disruptions to the activities we love by helping curb community transmission.
You may have other questions. And that’s okay too. Talk to your healthcare provider or your child’s pediatrician. If you’d like to speak to a medical professional now, call the Department of Health’s COVID Vaccine Hotline at 855-453-0774. Let’s Give COVID the Boot in 2022 - get vaccinated today! To make an appointment for you or your child, visit vaccines.gov.