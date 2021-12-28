It’s been one year since the COVID-19 vaccine has been available. And already, over 2.6 million Louisianans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. Some Louisianans still have questions- and that’s okay. There are medical professionals lined up to provide answers and support so you can choose the right option. But for many others, they’ve been waiting it out, kicking the can down the road.
Like many things in life, kicking off 2022 the right way means putting the COVID-19 vaccine at the top of your resolutions list. As you’re setting intentions to eat better, exercise more, drink more water, or read 23 books by 2023, the Louisiana Department of Health encourages you to get vaccinated (or your booster shot!) to protect yourself and your children from COVID-19 and its variants.
The COVID-19 vaccine is proven to be safe and effective in children as young as 5 years old.
The vaccine is so safe that the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) urge all eligible people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available to them.
And while new information is still emerging, the new Omicron variant includes multiple mutations across the SARS-CoV-2 genome, some of which may have concerning public health implications. While we are still learning new information about Omicron, we know that public health tools like masking, good hand hygiene, testing, and most importantly vaccinations and booster shots, work in protecting you and your family from severe illness and death caused by COVID-19.
If Omicron is not already the dominant strain in Louisiana, it soon will be. Louisiana estimated that the proportion of Omicron among LA variants was 4.3% for the week ending December 4. One week later (week ending December 11) that figure has jumped up to 30%.
If you’re still unvaccinated, the science couldn’t be clearer: You’re unprotected. You’re 14 times as likely to die and 8 times as likely to get hospitalized due to COVID compared to a fully vaccinated person. We have the vaccines we need to keep people safe, our schools open and the economy growing. So, no one should be waiting to get vaccinated or boosted. Now is the time to get the shots you need so you can enter the New Year with protection.
With the COVID-19 vaccines being available to Louisianans for a full year now, it’s clear that the vaccines are highly safe and effective and have saved countless lives.
“As we prepare to celebrate the New Year with family and friends, one of the best resolutions we can make is that of protection. We urge everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible," said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter.
The Louisiana Department of Health and the CDC recommend that everyone ages 5 and older get the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines are widely available at more than 1,000 locations in all of Louisiana’s 64 parishes, including at pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare clinics, and doctor’s offices.
Getting your children vaccinated can help protect them against COVID-19, as well as reduce disruptions to in-person learning and activities by helping curb community transmission.
You may have other questions. And that’s okay too. Talk to your healthcare provider or your child’s pediatrician, or if you’d like to speak to a medical professional now, call the Department of Health’s COVID Vaccine Hotline at 855-453-0774. Kick off 2022 on the right foot and get vaccinated today! To make an appointment for you or your child or to get your questions answered by a medical professional, you can also visit vaccines.gov.