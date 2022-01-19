It’s more urgent than ever to get vaccinated and boosted, if eligible, to stay safe while we continue to experience Louisiana’s fifth Omicron-fueled surge.
Every community across our state is at the highest level of transmission.
There’s a misconception out there that Omicron is “mild” or that you should get it to “get it over with.” Early data show that on average those who get Omicron tend to get less sick. But that’s just an average. Just like previous variants, Omicron is hospitalizing people and it is killing people.
But the explosive spread of Omicron means that in absolute numbers, more people will experience severe disease. And people who are not vaccinated are far more vulnerable when it comes to hospitalization, intensive care and death.
As of January 14, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reports that those who are not fully vaccinated account for a staggering 74% of those hospitalized today and 66% of deaths. According to the CDC, an unvaccinated person is 17 times more likely to be hospitalized and 20 times more likely to die than a boosted person.
Now is not the time to take the Omicron variant lightly. We must do everything we can to protect ourselves against this highly transmissible variant. We have the tools to prevent serious illness and we should use them.
The most effective tool: Vaccines and boosters. We have the vaccines we need to keep people safe, our schools open, and the economy growing. Now is the time to join the more than 2.3 million Louisianans who have gone sleeves up! It’s not too late. Let’s give COVID the boot in 2022.
The CDC is reporting a record number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 nationwide. Both nationwide and in Louisiana, there are increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations among 0-4-year-olds. More Louisiana children are being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 than at any other time during the pandemic.
LDH and the CDC recommend that everyone ages 5 and older get the COVID-19 vaccine, that everyone ages 12 and up, if eligible, get a booster shot, and that children ages 5 and up who are immunocompromised get a booster shot.
The vaccines are widely available at more than 1,000 locations across Louisiana, including at pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare clinics, and doctor’s offices. To find a vaccine location nearest you, visit vaccines.gov.
Getting vaccinated and boosted protects you against COVID-19, as well as reducing disruptions to the activities we love and will help our children stay in school.
You may have more questions. And that’s okay too. Talk to your healthcare provider or your child’s pediatrician. If you’d like to speak to a medical professional now, call the Department of Health’s COVID Vaccine Hotline at 855-453-0774. Let’s Give COVID the Boot in 2022 - get vaccinated today!