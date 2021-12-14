With the winter holiday season in full swing, you are probably working furiously to get through your ever-growing to-do list. While this season is full of holiday spirit and the hustle and bustle of making sure you get your Christmas cards mailed, picking out that perfect gift for your friend, and getting your kids to the mall to sit on Santa’s lap, the holiday season may not have its usual luster for more than 14,000 Louisiana families.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 14,000 Louisianans have died from the virus. That’s over 14,000 empty chairs at the Christmas Eve dinner table. There will be thousands of people who can’t attend holiday worship services and other December traditions we hold close to us during this time. Those families are grieving their mothers, fathers, grandparents, friends, aunts and uncles, and even children while others are celebrating a more “normal” holiday season.
The greatest gift you can give yourself and your loved ones this holiday season is safety and protection from a deadly virus that’s taken too many loved ones away from us. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to make sure we’re all safe this holiday season. The vaccines ensure that our friends and family will be able to continue gathering to celebrate life’s best moments.
Just as scientists and medical experts predicted, another variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading, with new cases being identified every day. While we do not know how the Omicron variant compares to other variants just yet, what we do know is that public health tools like masking, good hand hygiene, testing and, most importantly, vaccinations and booster shots, work in protecting yourself and your family from severe illness and death caused by COVID-19.
“The time to prepare is now,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “The best way to prepare and prevent a future COVID surge is for everyone 5 years of age and older to get vaccinated and for everyone 18 years of age and older to get a booster. If you are eligible and have not yet joined the more than 2.5 million Louisianans who have done so already, go get the COVID vaccine today.”
The Louisiana Department of Health and the CDC recommend that everyone ages 5 and older get the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines are widely available at more than 1,000 locations in all of Louisiana’s 64 parishes, including at pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare clinics, and doctor’s offices.
We know you want your loved ones around to celebrate life’s big moments for years to come. To do that, we all must take action to protect ourselves, our families, our friends, and our children.
You may have questions about the vaccines or the booster shots. That’s okay. Many people do. Talk to your healthcare provider or if you’d like to speak to a medical professional now, call the Department of Health’s COVID Vaccine Hotline at 855-453-0774.
To find out where to make an appointment for yourself or your loved one, just call 855-453-0774 or visit covidvaccine.la.gov.