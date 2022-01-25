COVID may come in “spicy” or “mild,” but you don’t know which kind you’re going to get.
You may have heard that Omicron is “mild” or that you should get it to “get it over with.” But you can’t choose which type of COVID-19 you get. You could be infected with the “spicy” version. Many people in Louisiana are still getting severely ill, and the risks of Long COVID are real and significant.
Here are the facts: An unvaccinated person is 17 times more likely to be hospitalized and 20 times more likely to die than a boosted person.
As of January 21, 72% of current COVID-19 hospitalizations during the Omicron surge are among those who are not fully vaccinated.
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) recently found that 83% of COVID reinfection-associated deaths in Louisiana occurred among people who were not fully vaccinated.
The facts are clear: If you are unvaccinated, you are unprotected.
Moreover, if we allow COVID-19 to continue to spread, more variants will emerge. That’s why slowing the spread is so important— and we have proven tools to do that: vaccines, masks, and regular testing.
LDH and the CDC recommend that everyone ages 5 and up get the COVID-19 vaccine, that everyone ages 12 and up, when eligible, get a booster shot, and that everyone ages 5 and up who are immunocompromised get a booster shot.
There is a record number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 nationwide. Both nationwide and in Louisiana, there are increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations among 0-4-year-olds. More Louisiana children are being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 than at any other time during the pandemic.
Medical reports have shown that COVID-19 in children is linked to a serious condition that causes their heart, brain, and other organs to swell -- even affecting children who had minimal COVID symptoms. As of January 19, nearly 300 Louisiana children have been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).
The vaccines are free and widely available at more than 1,000 locations across Louisiana, including at pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare clinics, and doctor’s offices. To find a vaccine location nearest you, visit vaccines.gov.
So go ahead, order your favorite food with a little kick, but don’t take a chance with COVID-19.
You may have more questions. And that’s okay too. Talk to your healthcare provider or your child’s pediatrician. If you’d like to speak to a medical professional now, call the Department of Health’s COVID Vaccine Hotline at 855-453-0774. Let’s Give COVID the Boot in 2022 - get vaccinated today!