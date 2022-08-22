Staff Sergeant Jasmine Johnson was an 18-year-old trying to find her way in life when she saw a sign on her college campus about free tuition. Following its directions, Johnson was soon meeting with a recruiter for the Louisiana Army National Guard. She knew very little about the Guard at the time, but was interested in the possibilities and attracted to the idea of easing her financial burden.
“I knew I could not afford college and I was having a bit of an emotional meltdown,” SSG Johnson recalled. “My brother gave me some words of comfort but also told me I needed to figure it out. When I started thinking about the National Guard, it was really for financial reasons, but it has become so much more than that.”
Johnson enlisted and began her Guard training, but it wasn’t until her unit was called to assist with hurricane recovery that she truly understood the impact she could make. Along with her unit, she provided aid in and around her hometown of New Orleans, often helping people she knew.
“That’s when everything hit me like a ton of bricks,” she said. “It was a humbling situation and it put everything into perspective. To help someone that you grew up with and hear them say how much they appreciate what you’re doing, that feels different to me. That’s when I really understood how powerful being in the National Guard can be.”
The experience brought back memories of 2005, when SSG Johnson was an 11-year-old growing up on the Westbank. Her family’s home had minimal damage from Hurricane Katrina, but they were without power for several days and relied on a National Guard distribution site for food and water. To this day, SSG Johnson remembers how a National Guard soldier gave her family extra supplies and how meaningful the relatively small gesture was to them.
“Katrina opened my eyes to another level of help that I did not know was available,” she said. “I didn’t know how significant those little actions can be. Once I grew up, it all made sense. I’m forever grateful that I’ve been put in a position to do the same thing for others.”
In fact, it was SSG Johnson and her Louisiana Army National Guard unit that rescued her aunt and uncle from a bridge in the Baton Rouge area during severe flooding in 2016. Aside from assisting during and after natural disasters, SSG Johnson has also worked in Germany, Malaysia, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic as a Guard engineer helping to build medical clinics and schools. She also has served on active duty in Kuwait and Afghanistan.
Along the way, the Louisiana Army National Guard has evolved from a once-a-month responsibility for SSG Johnson to a full-time career that has helped her grow personally and professionally. SSG Johnson has also become a mother to a son who is now two years old. Through it all, SSG Johnson’s fellow Guard soldiers have become a second family.
“This organization has provided me a lifestyle that I could not give my child if I was doing something else,” she said. “I know there are other ways to be successful, but this is what has worked for me. I’ve made tremendous bonds with people that I know will last a lifetime. It’s a family dynamic here. I am so supported and my team has been there for me every step of the way. I can go to them about anything, whether it’s something to do with being a mom or just something in life. They have our backs 100 percent.”
For more information on the Louisiana Army National Guard, visit https://geauxguard.la.gov/.