Three local companies recently joined together to improve one of Baton Rouge’s most popular family attractions as part of their continued commitment to public outreach and involvement.
In early April, Christina Melton, executive director of the Knock Knock Children’s Museum, reached out to Louisiana Nursery in search of play sand and pea gravel to refresh the museum’s outdoor playground area. Louisiana Nursery supplied the needed materials at cost. During the delivery visit, Louisiana Nursery’s staff and management toured the museum and recognized the need for a more extensive landscape revitalization project. In particular, a harsh winter with multiple nights of below-freezing temperatures had taken a toll.
Louisiana Nursery began to explore collaborative opportunities with local businesses. The response from both Southern Mulch and The Grounds Guys of Baton Rouge was enthusiastic, with both agreeing to donate materials and labor towards the project.
Southern Mulch, a renowned mulch producer with more than 30 years of experience in the industry, contributed three pallets for the project from its state-of-the-art facility in Port Allen. The Grounds Guys of Baton Rouge, which has grown rapidly since opening in 1987 and has a strong customer-centric focus, donated all labor for prepping and installing plant materials.
Once the commitments from Southern Mulch and The Grounds Guys were secured, Louisiana Nursery set to work designing the new landscape. The design was an extension of the current plant varieties and layout, tailored towards the museum’s preference for easy and low-maintenance solutions.
On May 22, the team from Louisiana Nursery and The Grounds Guys arrived early and began the process of preparing, planting and mulching. The transformation of the landscape was complete by the afternoon, marking a significant milestone in the museum’s revitalization.
The collaborative efforts from these local businesses illustrates their commitment to support the community, enriching people’s lives and creating remarkable experiences. Louisiana Nursery, while supplying all plant materials, focused on sharing the magic of gardening and nature with the community through this project. The company’s vision of fostering a family-based culture for employees and customers aligns seamlessly with its core values of customer service, product quality, teamwork, service to community, diversity, inclusion and integrity.
Knock Knock Children’s Museum serves as a beacon of learning and creativity for the Baton Rouge community. The organization provides an inclusive gathering place where families and children of all backgrounds can interact and learn through play. The museum’s newly beautified outdoor area will provide an engaging and inspiring space for children to explore and learn, helping to close the knowledge and early childhood education gap. The goal of the space is to encourage children’s creativity, cognitive function and social development, highlighting the profound impact that nature can have on child development.
The project would not have been possible without Melton’s powerful vision and a simple request for donations. At the time, she didn’t realize how deeply her request would resonate with local businesses, but thanks to her leadership and cooperation, a beautifully refreshed landscape is now a highlight of the Knock Knock Children’s Museum campus.
In the end, the revitalized landscape is more than an aesthetic improvement. It is a symbol of community, resilience, and the power of collective action. It is a space where children can interact with nature, explore, learn and grow. Perhaps most importantly, it is a testament to the enduring spirit of Baton Rouge, a community that comes together to support, uplift and inspire one another.
The Louisiana Nursery Garden Club is a great way to reward our customers for shopping with us. Plus, you’ll get access to our weekly newsletter full of pro tips and all our specials. Visit www.louisiananursery.com/garden-club to sign up today.