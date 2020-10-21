For many parts of the country, the fall marks the end of gardening season. Months of cold temperatures, snow and ice storms make it nearly impossible for all but the hardiest plants to grow and survive.
However, that is not the case in south Louisiana. In fact, because our region typically has mild winters, the fall is actually an ideal time to plant many new growths in your garden and around your home.
“The temperatures here in the fall and winter cause much less stress on trees and plants,” said Mitch Mayes, owner/president of Louisiana Nursery. “They don’t need as much water. The transplant shock is not as intense. It’s a lot easier to take care of the plant because there is more room for error.”
Mayes said south Louisiana’s climate in the fall and winter makes it much easier for new plants to establish strong and long-lasting root systems, which are key for survival.
“Even during the coldest winters we have had, the ground here doesn’t freeze,” Mayes said. “The soil is always warm enough here for the roots to grow.”
Mayes said some of the best plants to work with in the fall include anything that is in the categories of azaleas, camellias and gardenias. Those three categories include about two-thirds of all flowering evergreen shrubs, he said. Most of these plants have hairlike root systems with smaller feeder roots that tend to have a harder time expanding. That means that planting them in the fall gives them a longer and better opportunity for their roots to become established before the summer.
In addition, the fall is an ideal time to plant new trees, Mayes said.
“I always recommend that people plant trees in the fall because of the success rate,” he said. “Trees can require a lot of moisture in the summertime, especially if there is not a strong root system developed. If you are planting trees on a lot, you may not be able to irrigate them as much. In the fall, you can get away with that and still have success.”
If you have plants or flowers in containers, the fall is a great time to give them a refresher. Mayes suggests removing old plants and spent blooms, making any necessary repairs to the container and refreshing the soil for new plantings. Once that is done, there are many options, depending on the size of the container. Some options include small pumpkins, mums, marigolds, some sunflowers, fountain grasses, peppers, cool weather herbs, succulents and more.
In general, fall plants require less maintenance except for watering, Mayes said. He also recommends using a root stimulator that includes hormones to help the plants recover from transplant shock and develop more roots.
“It sometimes surprises people to know they can plant in the fall, but it actually makes a lot of sense,” Mayes said. “The months of high heat in the summer can be difficult on people, and the same is true of plants. Most plants actually stop growing in the mid to late summer because the weather wears them down. When you plant in the fall, you are giving them many months of milder weather that will allow them to stabilize and grow.”
Louisiana Nursery has locations at 13121 Coursey Boulevard in Baton Rouge, 8680 Perkins Road in Baton Rouge and 39245 Hwy. 42 in Prairieville. For more information, visit www.louisiananursery.com.