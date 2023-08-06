As any Louisiana gardener knows, pollinators are essential for the health of our ecosystem. By planting a variety of pollinator-friendly plants in your yard, you can help support the local bee, butterfly and hummingbird populations while also enjoying a beautiful garden. Here are some of the best plants for attracting pollinators in Louisiana, all available at Louisiana Nursery.
Lantana
This tropical plant produces clusters of small, brightly colored flowers that attract a wide range of pollinators. Lantana is available in a variety of colors, including yellow, orange, red and pink, as well as multi-color varieties. It’s a hardy plant that does well in Louisiana’s hot and humid climate, and it can grow up to six feet tall. Lantana prefers well-drained soil and plenty of sunlight, and it’s a great choice for gardeners looking for a low-maintenance pollinator plant.
Milkweed
As the host plant for monarch butterflies, milkweed is an essential addition to any pollinator garden. The vibrant flowers of the butterfly weed variety are particularly attractive to butterflies and bees. Milkweed is a hardy plant that can grow up to four feet tall and prefers well-drained soil and full sunlight. It’s also an important plant for the survival of monarch butterflies, as it’s the only plant that monarch caterpillars eat. Louisiana Nursery stocks Louisiana native varieties, specifically the Swamp Milkweed.
Salvia
With their vibrant blue, purple or pink flowers, salvia is a favorite of hummingbirds, bees and butterflies. Salvia is available in both annual and perennial varieties and can grow up to three feet tall. It prefers well-drained soil and full sunlight, and it’s a great choice for gardeners looking for a low-maintenance pollinator plant.
Honeysuckle (vine)
This fragrant vine produces clusters of small, tubular flowers that are popular with hummingbirds and butterflies. Honeysuckle is available in a variety of colors, including yellow, pink and white. It can grow up to 20 feet tall and prefers well-drained soil and full sunlight. Honeysuckle is also a great choice for gardeners looking for a plant that provides both beauty and fragrance to their garden.
Butterfly Bush
This popular shrub is available in both full-sized and dwarf varieties and produces long, cone-shaped clusters of small flowers that are a favorite of butterflies and hummingbirds. Butterfly bush is available in a variety of colors, including purple, pink and white. It can grow up to 12 feet tall and prefers well-drained soil and full sunlight. Butterfly bush is a great choice for gardeners looking for a low-maintenance pollinator plant that provides a striking display of color in their garden.
Can’t decide on a pollinator plant? Let Louisiana Nursery help.
When choosing plants for your pollinator garden, it’s important to consider the specific needs of each plant. Most pollinator plants prefer well-drained soil and full sunlight, but some, like milkweed, have specific soil and sunlight requirements. It’s also important to consider the bloom time of each plant and select a range of plants that bloom at different times throughout the year to provide a constant source of food for pollinators.
When choosing plants for your pollinator garden, it's important to consider the specific needs of each plant. Most pollinator plants prefer well-drained soil and full sunlight, but some, like milkweed, have specific soil and sunlight requirements. It's also important to consider the bloom time of each plant and select a range of plants that bloom at different times throughout the year to provide a constant source of food for pollinators.
