As the melodies of Keith Urban’s “Long Hot Summer” fill the air, it’s time to ask ourselves: are we, and more importantly, our gardens ready for the heat? Summer is upon us and as temperatures rise, your plants will need special care to flourish.
A great place to start is to choose summer annuals that are resilient and can provide lasting color. These heat-tolerant plants can be used whether you’re looking to add height, fullness or a cascading effect to your garden.
Angelonia: This plant is not only heat and drought tolerant, but also resistant to pests, making it an excellent choice for summer gardens.
Begonias (red leaf): Begonias are beloved for their beautiful flowers and foliage. Red leaf begonias can add a pop of color to your flower beds.
Blue Daze: Known for its charming blue flowers, this plant thrives in hot, sunny locations.
Coneflowers: With a wide variety of vibrant colors, coneflowers attract butterflies, making your garden a picturesque space.
Dipladenia: This evergreen vine showcases stunning, trumpet-shaped flowers throughout the summer.
Hibiscus: Renowned for their large, exotic blooms, hibiscus plants are a classic choice for a tropical-themed garden. (Learn more about Hibiscus here!)
Lantana: This plant is a butterfly magnet and offers clusters of vibrant flowers.
Marigolds: Marigolds are easy to grow and their bright, cheerful flowers can uplift any garden.
Pentas: These plants produce star-shaped clusters of flowers and are a favorite of butterflies.
Purslane: This succulent plant blooms throughout the summer and is incredibly drought tolerant.
Salvia: A member of the mint family, salvia offers striking spikes of flowers and is highly loved by hummingbirds.
Sun Coleus: With their bright, variegated leaves, these plants can add a dramatic flair to your garden.
Vinca: These plants bloom profusely throughout the summer, offering a carpet of vibrant flowers.
Zinnias: These are cherished for their long-lasting blooms and variety of colors.
Remember, all these plants prefer well-draining soil and full sun exposure. Therefore, make sure your flower beds are elevated enough to drain away the heavy summer rain showers we often experience.
After choosing the right plants for your garden, don’t forget about feeding them. The intense summer rain can leach nutrients from the soil quickly. Therefore, when planting these heat-tolerant annuals, incorporate a granular fertilizer into the soil. Use a root stimulator to give them a head start. About three to four weeks later, start applying a liquid or water-soluble fertilizer. However, always check the weather forecast before applying fertilizer. You don’t want to apply it on a rainy day, as it will mostly go to waste.
For those of you interested in combination pots, try pairing Angelonia, Vinca, and Purslane. This mix is not only visually appealing but also drought tolerant. If you use a planter or hanging basket with drainage holes, the excess water from summer showers will drain out, and the returning sun will help dry the soil.
Another option for summer gardens are tropical plants. In Louisiana, they produce their signature blooms from early spring until the first frost, giving you several months to show off their colors. In addition, tropical plants don’t require any pruning, chemicals or pest control after they finish blooming, making it easier to transition your garden to the colder months.
Plants like the Tropical Hibiscus, Mandevilla Dipladenia, and others produce huge, vibrant blooms in a variety of growth patterns such as shrub, dwarf shrub, vining and tree-form. They’re great for highlighting the parts of your garden that people want to see, such as near a new statue or the outside of main entrances.
In conclusion, there are several options to make your summer garden healthy and vibrant. By choosing the right plants and following tips for regular care and maintenance, you can create a beautiful and sustainable outdoor landscape to enjoy.
