There is no holiday more important to a garden center than Mother’s Day! That’s why we have spent weeks preparing our best displays filled with indoor and outdoor color, as well as a large selection of greenery for any setting. If you are interested in getting your mother a gift that lasts for years to come, a potted flower bush beats a bouquet every time!
Some of the biggest sellers currently are the assorted “geaux color” flower baskets and the combo-pots we make in house. Our staff has extensive background knowledge to ensure every combination is an aesthetically beautiful attention piece. At the end of the day, it really depends on the Mother you’re getting the gift for. I have had too many conversations to count on some outdoor furniture in a covered patio out back. I think if yours fits that description, your basket of vibrant flowers will go a long way. For the indoor lovers, I always suggest a snake plant in a large pot! Concrete’s color and texture does well to complement the otherwise tame yellows and greens of the plant. It looks fantastic in a variety of settings, regardless of size, so it’s easy to see why they are popular.
For some more general suggestions:
- Nothing will have the same selection as your local garden center.
- Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14th. If you forget, it’s not on us!
- The early bird gets the worm. You don’t want to be that guy buying your Mom fake flowers from the hardware store Mother’s Day morning.
- A Mother loves all her children equally… the best gift-giver is just loved a little bit more equally!
- Johnson from across the street got a new Lexus for Mother’s Day, but your mom will show off the pot you gifted her with just as much pride.
Hope you all have a blessed Mother’s Day!
