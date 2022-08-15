State health officials are striving to make COVID-19 protection more easily accessible for local families with an upcoming free vaccination event at BREC’s Liberty Lagoon.
The vaccines will be available at the waterpark from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, August 20. Every person who receives a COVID vaccine during the event will receive a free pass for one three-hour session into Liberty Lagoon for that day as well as a $50 gift card.
Both primary doses and boosters will be available for anyone who has not received them. However, organizers hope to see a high number of children at the event. Federal authorities have approved COVID-19 vaccines for anyone age six months or older.
“We wanted to provide vaccinations at a place where people would naturally gather and feel comfortable instead of standalone, pop-up events. In those situations, we were going to a location and asking people to come to us. Now we are focusing on bringing the vaccine supply to a population that is already there in a setting that has some enjoyment around it,” said Dr. Paulette Grey Riveria, regional medical director for the Office of Public Health Region 2. “This is a way for people to come and enjoy the waterpark while also staying up to date with their health.”
Dr. Riveria said she is optimistic for a strong turnout, particularly since she has heard from many parents and guardians in the region who want their children to be vaccinated against COVID-19 but have questions about the best setting and availability to receive the doses. The Liberty Lagoon event is designed to close that gap.
“I’ve been happy to see less hesitancy, at least anecdotally,” she said. “I think more trust has been build around the vaccines, particularly the ones for children as young as six months. People also feel that with school starting again, there could be an increased risk of transmission and missed days, and nobody wants to go through that disruption. I think all of that has compelled people to think more about how to best protect their little ones.”
Dr. Riveria added that the start of the school year is also an ideal time for parents to emphasize to their children the importance of regular handwashing and other hygiene measures. Families can also have a plan for meeting school and work obligations if they must isolate because of positive COVID tests or increased caseloads.
“Being up to date on vaccines is crucial to that plan,” she said. “This is really the time for parents and guardians to see if their child has received their primary vaccination series and if they have been boosted if they are five years old and up. If their child is at least six months, do they have a vaccine scheduled? That’s especially important because of how viruses can spread in daycares. The vaccines really are a crucial tool for all of us.”
Liberty Lagoon is located at 111 Lobdell Avenue in Baton Rouge. For more information on vaccines or the Office of Public Health, visit https://ldh.la.gov/page/4307.