With students out of school for the next several months, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages. These tools are designed to help students and parents navigate the new learning landscape and ensure that students return to school ready to go next fall.
The Advocate, The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate and The Acadiana Advocate are pleased to partner with LPB to help reach Louisiana parents with the amazing resources available to learn from home during the COVID-19 crisis.
Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature a top five list of resources for students in all grade levels, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go directly to that resource.
Grades PreK to 2: Ready Jet Go! Robotic Arm Challenge
Has your child ever left a toy in a place they couldn't quite reach? In this activity from Ready Jet Go!, your child will use their engineering know-how to build a robotic arm, then use it to solve an out-of-reach problem such as grabbing a toy that rolled under the couch or an object on a high shelf.
Grades 3-5: Ruff Ruffman's Sun and Shadows Game: The Sun, the Sky and a Whole Lotta Pie
Explore the relationship between the Sun’s apparent path in the sky and changing shadows with this interactive game featuring PBS KIDS character Ruff Ruffman. Students help Ruff use shadow clues to solve a problem: getting to the bakery before his twin brother so he can get the only apple-bacon-kibble pie. The game allows students to model and manipulate the location of the Sun to observe the effect on an object’s shadow.
Grades 6-8: Invent Apps That Help Others and Build Empathy
THERE’S AN APP FOR THAT! In this interactive lesson, students will discover how new apps are improving the lives of people with a disability or illness and helping to raise empathy. Through original student-produced videos via PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs, students will learn about individuals who have overcome challenges and went on to help others. Then, students will use their knowledge of the invention process to design their own app which addresses a problem facing their school or community. Students will also create a 30-second pitch to persuade someone to invest in the new app.
Grades 9-12: Song Maker: The Majesty of Music and Math
Learn to create and share your own songs, adding beats, melodies and harmonies.
Teachers: PBS LearningMedia Tutorial
Find tutorials that satisfy many of your burning questions on how to make the most of PBS LearningMedia. Our library of classroom-ready materials is organized by subject area, topic, and grade level, and aligned to state and national curriculum standards. Take a spin through our How-Tos, create a free account, save and organize content, and bring the world to your classroom.