With students out of school, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages. These tools are designed to help students and parents navigate the new learning landscape and ensure that students return to school ready to go next fall.
The Advocate and The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate are pleased to partner with LPB and the East Baton Rouge Parish Library to help reach Louisiana parents with resources to learn from home.
Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature resources for students in all grade levels, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go directly to that resource.
Grades PreK-2: The Cat In The Hat Invents APP
Build a robot and immerse your child in STEM learning. Engineering tools in each level that help your child learn to experiment and problem solve.
Grades 3-5: President for a Day
This activity provides a job description for the presidency, so students understand what kinds of skills and competencies are necessary in that office. Students have the opportunity to role play as the President for a day, making decisions about different events that a President might actually experience (meetings with Cabinet members, speeches to the public, bowling in the White House).
Grades 6-8: Ratio and Proportional Reasoning- Food Labels
In this blended lesson supporting literacy skills, students watch videos and complete interactive activities to learn how to use fractions to interpret food labels and make healthy eating choices. Students develop their literacy skills as they explore a mathematics focus on proportional reasoning.
Grades 9-12: Does Being Popular in High School Really Matter? | Above the Noise
When you’re in high school, it can seem like being popular is the most important thing in the world. But being popular in high school tends to have adverse outcomes once someone enters early adulthood. It all depends on what type of popularity someone has because it turns out there are two types. They are status and likability. Find out what happens to the popular high school kids after they graduate in the latest Above the Noise episode.
Teachers: Louisiana Digital Media Archive (LDMA)
So, what will you find here? This ever-expanding site contains a combined catalog of thousands of hours of media recorded in Louisiana in the late 20th and early 21st centuries freely available for streaming. The oldest videos in the collections date back to the late 1940s and early 1950s. The majority of these videos have not been seen in decades! Some of the collections document Louisiana’s colorful political history through oral history interviews, lectures on politics, campaign commercials, and newsreels.