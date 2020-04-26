With students out of school for the next several months, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages. These tools are designed to help students and parents navigate the new learning landscape and ensure that students return to school ready to go next fall.
The Advocate, The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate and The Acadiana Advocate are pleased to partner with LPB to help reach Louisiana parents with the amazing resources available to learn from home during the COVID-19 crisis.
Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature a top five list of resources for students in all grade levels, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go directly to that resource.
The Advocate group is Louisiana's largest news group and is proud to be Louisiana-owned, with a combined reach of more than 10 million unique users each month on our websites, nola.com, the advocate.com and theacadianaadvocate.com.
Grades PreK to 2: Play & Learn Science App
Play with shadows, control the weather, roll and slide objects down a ramp, choose the best materials for an umbrella -- all while building science inquiry skills and learning core science concepts. Play 15 engaging games covering core topics in Earth Science, Physical Science and Life Science.
Grades 3 to 5: PBS LearningMedia Interactive Lesson: Views of Earth features from Space
View the Earth’s landforms from the International Space Station! This resource gives students the opportunity to challenge their perceptions as they examine and analyze mountains, volcanoes and rivers, just as a NASA astronaut would. Students are able to outline and label features of landforms and water with the toolbox provided.
Grades 6 to 8: Mission US: For Crown or Colony?
This interactive, U.S. history adventure game puts players in the shoes of Nat Wheeler, a printer’s apprentice in 1770 Boston. As Nat navigates the city and completes tasks, he encounters a spectrum of people living and working there, as tensions mount before the Boston Massacre. Ultimately, the player determines Nat’s fate by deciding where his loyalties lie.
Grades 9 to 12: PBS Digital Studios: Crash Course
From balancing chemical reactions to analyzing famous literature, never before has one collection offered such an awe-inspiring range of content. Since 2011, brothers John and Hank Green have pioneered digital education with their series Crash Course on YouTube. From science to social studies, Crash Courses offers it all in quick-paced, imaginative videos aimed at learners of all ages. Explore the amazing collection here, with new resources and courses added constantly.
Teachers: Tips for Distance Learning with PBS LearningMedia
In this one-hour virtual learning seminar, PBS master trainers and educators share tips and techniques to support engaging, effective distance learning. Educators of children of all ages are introduced to virtual learning technologies, tools and hacks to set up a digital classroom with confidence.