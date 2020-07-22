When Matt Watson first ran for office in 2007, he wanted to raise awareness about a $998 million bond initiative that was on the ballot.
Most of the money would be used for long-needed bridge, road and sewer infrastructure improvements. Watson was concerned that a quarter-billion dollars would be spent on a non-infrastructure project, which was scheduled to be built on private property that the city had no right to enter.
“Our community was given an unfair ultimatum, ‘Support this pipe-dream or we’re not going to fix your sewers or roads or bridges’,” Watson said. “I ran for council to make sure that subject came up in every debate.”
Watson did not win the seat in 2007, but he was not discouraged. He had achieved his goal of saving the hard-working men and women in our community from being charged one quarter of a billion dollars for a project that was never going to be built, at least not on the property advertised.
Watson then went back to work and raised his two children, who have since made their way through EBR’s public magnet school program. During this time, he was asked to become legislative aide for the previous Councilmember.
“Being afforded the opportunity to help the public as legislative aide was, outside of the birth of my children, the most rewarding experience so far in my life.” Watson said, “To answer a call and be the first positive response someone has had from the government, has only made me want to work harder because it should not be that way.” A goal of Watson’s campaign is to ensure the taxpayer is receiving the services their dollars already pay for before ever asking for a dollar more.
Watson ran again and was elected Metro Council member representing District 11 in the primary over two other challengers. The experience serving his community has taught him more about the issues present in our community, especially given through his hands-on approach.
“I’ve gotten the chance to know so many people from all walks of life,” he said, “I’ve dug ditches. I’ve filled potholes. I’ve always been there for the people who needed me.” And Wason does just that.
Watson has served the community in a number of ways. He has changed local blight laws by: increasing fines/community service to directly impact and reduce the dumping of junk and debris onto private property, requiring those wishing to rescind a condemnation to provide a solid, factually based reason and creating a first-in-the nation tire shredder program creating high-paying jobs for members of our community.
He also worked to increase public safety in our community by ensuring door-to-door solicitors get background checks so the municipality does not give permits to people having outstanding warrants or are on the national sex offender’s list and working alongside the Hotel industry, law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office to create the Hotel Motel Ordinance to fight prostitution, drug trafficking and child sex trafficking.
Now, Watson is ready to take his leadership to the next level as the Mayor-President of Baton Rouge. Watson is running to make sure the changes he has made in the legislative branch get executed.
If elected, Watson said his first order of business would be to organize operations, expenditures and resources within Baton Rouge government. “I don’t do anything without having triple-checked every fact. I want to be able to attack our issues efficiently and in a timely manner,” Watson said. “Members of our community have waited too long for basic services.”
Watson said another major goal would be to reduce violent crime in our parish by attacking the issue at its root, blighted properties. Research shows a connection between neglected condemnations and violent crime in an area.
“It begins that long process of rebuilding trust between those hard-working men and women and the government that is supposed to represent them,” Watson said. Intelligently reinvesting financial returns into distressed areas of Baton Rouge, a properly maintained blight elimination program could prove to be self-sustaining, something he said can go a long way towards improving residents’ quality of life.
“I think one of the key things I’ve been able to do is build relationships,” Watson said. “It is satisfying to bring people together who ardently dislike one another and have them say grace over a solution that serves all. I think there are a lot of opportunities to find common ground if we stop yelling and have constructive conversations.”
Continuing his hands-on approach, Watson said he would be on the ground working directly with individuals to clean up blighted properties.
“I can change the physical world that people live in,” he said. “Maybe nobody else cared, but I care and I’m going to get it cleaned up. I will be out there with my sleeves rolled up and helping.”
Watson plans to introduce a summer work program geared toward teens to mow the lots where condemned buildings have been torn down. “This provides the opportunity for financial literacy and education for young members of our community,” Watson said.
Another commitment Watson has made to the community is to host and facilitate constructive and transparent conversations with other leaders to create a path forward that benefits all members of our community, as they work through the voter-approved transition of St. George into its own municipality.
And when it comes to Baton Rouge, Watson said he has long-term visions for the city if he is elected.
“We can be a cleaner, happier, more trusting and a more cooperative city,” he said. “We will be a city that is absolutely primed and ready to bring in economic development from other parts of the country.”
For more information on Watson’s campaign, visit www.matt4ebr.com.