This Mother’s Day, give mom more than just ﬂowers and a card. Give her an exquisite culinary experience at Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine. This year, the beloved restaurant is rolling out the red carpet for mothers everywhere with its Mother’s Day Premier Buffet.
Mestizo, known for its delectable fusion of Mexican and Cajun-French cuisine, offers an unforgettable journey with each meal. On Sunday, May 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., this journey will honor mothers with a stunning buffet of mouth-watering selections.
Chef and owner Jim Urdiales, a third-generation restaurateur, has spent over two decades honing his craft. His unique “Mestizo” heritage, a fusion of Mexican and Cajun-French, translates into a menu that is as diverse as it is delightful.
This Mother’s Day, the Premier Buffet, priced at $45 for adults and $20 for children, will feature a spread that caters to every palate. Begin your meal at the Guacamole Bar, an interactive experience ﬁlled with fresh avocados and a wide variety of mix-ins. Follow that with a foray into the seafood section, boasting fresh Shrimp & Scallop Ceviche, Poke Tuna Tacos, and so much more.
For the main course, choose between succulent options including Grilled Skirt Steak, ﬂavorful Chicken Skewers, or the decadent Duck Empanadas. The Shrimp & Crab Enchiladas, as well as Cauliﬂower/Sweet Potato Mash, are not to be missed.
Don’t forget to try the customizable options like the Seafood Omelet and Sweet Potato Pancakes, made to order for each guest.
To ﬁnish off the feast, an assortment of delectable cheesecakes will be offered, because no celebration is complete without something sweet.
Located at 2323 S. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge, Mestizo offers an ambiance that matches the warmth of its food. The space is limited and reservations are quickly ﬁlling up, so make sure to book your table today. Call 225-387-2699 to reserve your spot and make this Mother’s Day an unforgettable one for the most important woman in your life.
Here’s to a Mother’s Day ﬁlled with love, laughter, and a memorable dining experience at Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine.
Call 225.387.2699 for more.