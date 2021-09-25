Each morning, when attorney Peyton Murphy walks through the front door of his office on South Acadian Thruway, his first task is to make the rounds of the office with his loyal companion Waylon, his fox red Labrador, and greet all his employees. Waylon is a constant fixture at the firm and loves the staff as well as Murphy’s clients. Murphy is more than just the attorney you see on television commercials – he is a philanthropist, an animal lover and conservationist, a true Louisiana outdoorsman and a dedicated father.
On April 23rd of this year, Peyton Murphy celebrated the 28th anniversary of the founding of the Murphy Law Firm. Over the years, Murphy and his legal team have helped thousands of injured victims throughout the state of Louisiana, who were injured by automobile accidents, tractor trailer accidents, maritime accidents, hazardous premises, medical malpractice, wrongful death, dangerous pharmaceuticals, defective medical devices and mesothelioma.
“Insurance companies want your high monthly premiums, but when it comes time to pay after an accident, you’d better have a lawyer who’s willing to fight for you,” Peyton Murphy says. He says unlike several other area firms, his practice does not have a “non-litigation” section of lawyers. Every lawyer at Murphy Law Firm can and will go to trial if necessary – and Peyton Murphy himself approves all client settlements.
In January 2021, at the height of his career to-date, Peyton Murphy and his team of trial lawyers were awarded an $18.9 million verdict by an East Baton Rouge Parish jury after a man suffered severe and permanently disabling injuries following a 2018 motor vehicle crash. Peyton Murphy held strong to his belief that justice would ultimately prevail with a fair result for his clients, and that confidence led to the ultimate result.
This case highlights the point that if defendants do not want to agree to a fair and reasonable settlement, Peyton Murphy will go to trial and fight for you.
“I want my clients treated fairly,” Peyton Murphy says, noting that sometimes that means the process may take more time. All his clients have access to his personal cell phone number, and he is always available to them, day or night, 24/7. “I try to meet every client that walks through the door,” he says. “I want to see them the day they come in to sign up, and I want to see them when they leave our office after their case is resolved. My goal is to make sure they are 100% satisfied with the legal work we’ve done.”
Murphy, a Baton Rouge native and Louisiana State University Alum and graduate of Tulane University Law School, lives in south Baton Rouge. When he’s not in the office, Peyton Murphy can be found fishing for red snapper or trout off the coast of Grand Isle, hunting for ducks or deer in St. Francisville, or on the links working on his golf game. Additionally, he recently helped his oldest daughter, Taylor Murphy, open her very own art gallery in south Baton Rouge, a venture he is extremely proud of. “I have no doubt that the Taylor Mykael Gallery will really be something special,” Peyton Murphy said.
After starting his own practice in 1993, Murphy made it a priority to give back to the local community. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit Baton Rouge, the Murphy Law Firm initially planned a simple mask giveaway at his office to help those in the community stay protected. The response was tremendous, and Murphy and his team expanded their efforts, responding to calls for help from local healthcare facilities - including nursing homes, assisted living communities and clinics, regarding their own needs for face masks, hand sanitizer, and other PPE.
As a result, Murphy and his team were able to help over 3o local facilities. Murphy Law Firm also donated PPE to numerous churches and nonprofit organizations throughout the Baton Rouge area such as Harmony Transitional Services, McMains Children’s Developmental Center, and Louisiana Human Care Connection.
In all, Murphy Law Firm was able to give away more than 67,000 protective masks, thousands of face shields and over 100 gallons of hand sanitizer to help those in the community. Additionally, he donated hundreds of tote bags with non-perishables to HOPE Ministries, a local organization whose mission is to “prevent homelessness and promote self-sufficiency and dignity.”
Even before the pandemic, Peyton and The Murphy Law Firm have always maintained an active presence in the community, supporting such causes as the O.M.G. Organization, American Cancer Society, the Capital Area CASA Association, M.A.D.D., Kelli’s Kloset, Battle Against Autism, Dreams Come True of Louisiana, The Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball, The Bella Bowman Foundation, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, and The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, just to name a few.
Most recently, Peyton Murphy teamed up with another local attorney, Ms. Shannon Hultberg, founder of local non-profit “BR Answer the Call” and several students from St. Joseph’s Academy to donate over 200 meals and desserts from various local restaurants and vendors to frontline healthcare workers at Ochsner Health Center. Students also gifted workers with signs and care packages to show their gratitude.
“I am happy to be involved with such great organizations,” Peyton Murphy says. “I look forward to working with Shannon and ‘BR Answer the Call’ again soon, it’s a great organization that boosts the morale of those healthcare workers who selflessly put their own health at risk every single day to help others. I want them all to know how much we appreciate them and the work they’re doing.”
Next on Peyton Murphy’s agenda is to help those in need who were recently affected by the devastation of Hurricane Ida.
For more information, visit www.murphylawfirm.com or visit the Murphy Law Firm on Facebook or Instagram @MurphyLawFirm225.