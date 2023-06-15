The LSU Tigers baseball team is back in Omaha for the Men’s College World Series, and The Advocate will once again be the leading source for information and insights from its award-winning sports department.
To ensure fans stay up to date, The Advocate will deliver 300 copies of its paper to key hotels in Omaha and the surrounding area throughout LSU’s run in the tournament. Each edition will include everything fans need to know about players, coaches, and LSU’s competition.
LSU’s first game in the 2023 Men’s College World Series is at 6 p.m. Saturday against SEC rival Tennessee.
The Advocate deliveries in Omaha are sponsored by New Orleans & Company, a nationally accredited, 1,100-member destination marketing organization. It is also the largest and most successful private economic development corporation in Louisiana.
“We are so excited to partner with The Advocate to show our enthusiasm and excitement for LSU making it to the Men’s College World Series and to remind folks attending in Omaha that we are a great place to celebrate as LSU continues to hit these home runs,” said Mark Romig, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for New Orleans & Company. “We also have a longstanding relationship with The Advocate and appreciate the opportunity to be in Omaha in this way.”
Kevin Hall, president of Georges Media and The Advocate, said the collaboration will benefit LSU supporters who travel to cheer on the team.
“We are thrilled to partner with New Orleans & Company and neworleans.com to provide The Advocate to Tiger fans in Omaha,” Hall said.
Romig noted that the sports ties between LSU and New Orleans run deep, including the football team’s numerous Sugar Bowl appearances and its national championship in what is now the Caesars Superdome in January 2020. In addition, fans have been known to celebrate in New Orleans after key LSU sports victories in Baton Rouge or SEC rival towns.
“People who follow LSU sports know that New Orleans is a place where they can express their enthusiasm for the teams,” Romig said. “We embrace any opportunity to be a partner that supports their success.”
Following the conclusion of the Men’s College World Series, Romig said summer visitors to New Orleans can enjoy a multitude of attractions, including the newly-renovated Audubon Aquarium and Insectarium, The National WWII Museum, world-renowned restaurants, and much more.
For more information on upcoming events, visit www.neworleans.com.