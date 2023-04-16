Baton Rouge will host a weeklong celebration of business and entrepreneurship in early May with the goal of helping individuals expand their companies and build their dreams.
Based on feedback from prior participants, the 2023 edition of Baton Rouge Entrepreneur Week (BREW) will be focused on the process of rediscovery and reimagining. Panel discussion topics will include technical support, networking, marketing, social media, financing, artificial intelligence, and much more.
In addition, the keynote speaker on Wednesday, May 3 will be Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
“A lot of times, people dive into entrepreneurship and don’t realize how intense it is and how much work goes into starting and scaling a business,” said Calvin Mills, Nexus Louisiana’s management consultant. “This week is an opportunity for them to step back, gain some direction, and better focus on the pathway that will work best for them.”
Anita Byrne, vice chair of the Nexus Louisiana board, which hosts BREW, said that in previous years, BREW was more heavily focused on technology companies. Now, that has shifted. This year’s events will address how businesses in all sectors can incorporate technology into their workflows. For example, Byrne noted that restaurants are utilizing new tools such as AI, while a local dry cleaning service has a mobile app to better connect with customers.
“Technology is much more approachable and accessible and we’re seeing entrepreneurs use it in a lot of different ways,” Byrne said. “We wanted that theme to be a part of BREW this year. If you have an opportunity or an idea for a business, you can use this week as a way to connect with people and content to set yourself on the right path.”
Mills added that this year’s BREW will also include several opportunities for young entrepreneurs to begin work on their business endeavors. A free Biz Kids Day will feature physical exercise tailored to youth, an event focused on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), as well as a market and showplace featuring some of the youngest business leaders.
“There are so many kids who are talented and have great ideas. They just need guidance and leadership, which we can provide,” Mills said. “There are kids across the country today who are starting great companies and we want to make sure our kids in Baton Rouge have the same opportunities.”
BREW will take place from May 1 to May 6, which coincides with National Small Business Week. The timing creates an ideal atmosphere for making connections, celebrating success, and ensuring all entrepreneurs have the right tools and resources.
“It is in Baton Rouge and we certainly will have a strong local presence, but we welcome anyone from anywhere in the region,” said Na’Tisha Natt, director of marketing and engagement for Nexus Louisiana. “Everyone is invited to participate no matter where they call home.”
Visit www.celebratebrew.com to purchase a ticket for this year’s event and learn more details about the week’s programming.