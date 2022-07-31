With years of business experience, Louisiana natives Gregg Patterson and Ben Bercegeay have now opened a unique market that is designed to meet anyone’s needs.
Unlike traditional convenience stores, Oak Grove Market in Prairieville has a wide selection of freshly made foods, including brick oven pizzas, sandwiches, wings, pastries, specialty meats, and a chicken salad that is quickly becoming a local favorite.
There is also an extensive grocery selection of staple items like bread, eggs, milk, and more, plus locally made jellies, sauces and condiments. The Hop House inside the market has a large selection of beers and other alcoholic beverages, many from Louisiana breweries.
“Since we opened four months ago, we’ve done a lot to figure out what works best and what people want the most,” Patterson said. “We’re really focusing on making everything here fresh every day. We make our own chicken salad and 99% of the people who have had it absolutely love it. We have our own brick oven to make pizzas fresh to order. We’re doing our own fire-blasted wings, pulled pork, sandwich trays and homemade bread pudding. We really pride ourselves on giving people good food that’s fresh and not what they would expect from a normal convenience store.”
However, with an understanding that people lead busy lives and are often on the go, Oak Grove Market also has plenty of items for commuters or travelers who need to make a quick stop. These include snacks, cold drinks, fresh bean-to-cup and cold brew coffee, and more.
Oak Grove also has a full service drive-thru where any item can be purchased at the window. This includes any convenience item as well as food from “Grub at the Grove.” Food can be ordered by using the Toast app on a mobile device, by calling ahead or ordering at the window.
“We know some people just want to stop in for a candy bar or chips, and we definitely have plenty of that,” Bercegeay said. “But, what we have found is that once people come in, they realize how much more we have to offer and they’re excited about being able to get something unique and different that they didn’t expect.”
Patterson added that the hope is that Oak Grove Market can serve as a community hub of sorts. Plentiful indoor and outdoor seating, free wifi and a clean atmosphere means that people are welcome to sit and relax during a lunch break or on a weekend outing. But, professionals can also use the space for casual business meetings, and students can sit and work on assignments and school projects.
“It’s a truly beautiful place and we want it to be a destination,” Patterson said. “We designed it to follow the architecture of the subdivision behind us. We’ve been here our whole lives, so being a part of the community is very important to us,” Patterson said. “We want people to enjoy coming to the market and we also want to give back. We’re already working with schools on fundraisers and we’re always seeking opportunities to partner with others.”
Oak Grove Market is located at 38184 Highway 42 in Prairieville. The market is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 6 a.m. t0 9 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information, visit www.oakgrovemarkets.com or call 225-673-5200.