Ochsner Baton Rouge has opened a pediatric super-clinic inside Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove. The first child was seen inside the super-clinic on the morning of November 11.
The new space covers approximately 18,000 square feet and nearly the entire fifth floor of the building. Pediatricians and specialists are under one roof, meaning parents will spend less time in traffic. The super-clinic architecture was designed to create a fun, friendly and welcoming environment that will help lower children’s anxiety as they become more familiar with the space.
“This is a modern and medically advanced clinic built as a one-stop shop dedicated to the health and wellbeing of our children,” said Chuck Daigle, CEO of Ochsner Baton Rouge. “Most kids need outpatient services in a clinic or at a same-day surgery center – everything we have here at The Grove. Our team of dedicated providers deliver this care right here in Baton Rouge. It’s amazing to be able to bring your child to three doctor’s appointments all in one place, not driving to multiple locations.”
The design of the space features an underwater theme with bubbles, fish, bright ocean colors and thriving water plants on glass panels. The waiting room has built-in cutouts for children to use as kids only reserved seating. Exam rooms were built along the exterior, allowing for ample natural light to surround patient rooms and hallways.
The super-clinic will provide a full slate of medical services for children, including general care, gastroenterology, neurology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, orthopedics, urology, cancer care, hepatology, ENT, pulmonology, general surgery, child and adolescent psychiatry, allergy and dermatology.
“Our growing pediatrics presence is impressive and one of the reasons I chose to come to Ochsner,” said James Wayne, M.D., Section Head of Pediatrics for Ochsner Baton Rouge. “We offer general pediatrics across the region to provide convenient options to parents. With all of our specialists centrally located, it will be easy for kids to receive the care they need here in Baton Rouge.”
The super-clinic was structured with physician spaces near each other, a feature that will lead to enhanced collaboration, idea generation and greater medical innovation. This also means that some children could have multiple appointments with different doctors on the same day and never have to leave their exam room.
There are 48 patient rooms on The Grove’s fifth floor, including a child development center that encompasses more than 3,300 square feet. This area within the super-clinic will feature physical, occupational, speech and feeding therapy and is designed to provide personalized, family-centered patient care like that found at Ochsner’s Michael R. Boh Center for Child Development in Jefferson.
The super-clinic represents a $6.8 million investment, including more than $700,000 in pediatric-specific medical equipment. The contractor for the project was The Lemoine Company and the architect was Grace Hebert Curtis Architects.
Ochsner Baton Rouge projects nearly 200,000 pediatric visits at The Grove in the next five years. In addition, general pediatric services are still available at Ochsner clinics throughout the region at Ochsner Community Health – Brees Family Center and five Ochsner Health Centers (Bluebonnet South, Goodwood, O’Neal, Prairieville and Zachary).
For more information or to schedule an appointment with an Ochsner provider, call 225-761-5200 or visit ochsner.org/doctors to schedule online. Appointments can also be made online through the MyOchsner patient portal.