Ochsner is enhancing its commitment to the Baton Rouge region with several multimillion-dollar investments in new facilities, expansions and community partnerships totaling more than $60 million.
The openings began last fall with urgent care centers in Central and Arlington Marketplace as well as a pediatric “super-clinic” inside Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove. The 18,000-square-foot dedicated space for children includes 48 patient rooms, pediatric subspecialty services and a child development center for physical, speech and feeding therapy.
In addition to a vast array of primary, specialty and surgical services, a new Lifestyle and Wellness clinic is also available at Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove. The clinic team works with patients to make holistic lifestyle changes through clinical assessments, nutrition education, exercise planning and programming monitoring, all with the intent of helping people meet their health goals.
This year, Ochsner opened a new health center in Gonzales. The $25 million, 51,6oo-square foot facility includes patient exam rooms and a full radiology suite so patients in Ascension Parish can remain closer to home. Other projects include enhancements to the Ochsner health center in Zachary and the addition of a health center in the Livingston Parish community of Frost.
Meanwhile, the first phase of renovations to Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge has been completed. The project includes refurbished patient areas and upgraded PET scan equipment.
“Our core focus is always on improving the health status of the community,” said Chuck Daigle, Regional CEO for Ochsner Baton Rouge and Lake Charles. “We’re always looking at how we can positively impact the most people in the community and provide them with constant access to health care, whether that means keeping people healthy or treating them when they are ill.”
Several of the new Ochsner locations are in cities and towns surrounding Baton Rouge, making it easier for patients in those communities to stay up to date with their medical needs without having to make long drives or fight traffic jams. Daigle said those sites were chosen intentionally with that ease of access in mind.
“The goal is to bring quality care to people as close to home as possible,” he said. “We realize everybody leads busy lives, and we want their care to be as efficient as possible. By having multiple locations, or linking to patients remotely with digital health platforms, we can have those constant connections with patients and help new Ochsner patients as well.”
To continue with that mission, Ochsner has several more projects underway. The first floor of Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove is expanding to house additional radiology space and MRI equipment. And, this fall, Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge will begin work on a 5,200 square foot expansion for upgraded patient services and MRI equipment.
A new urgent care center will open in Denham Springs later this year. Also, the second phase of renovations to the Ochsner Cancer Center is underway. Once completed, the center will include a specialty pharmacy for patients involved in research and clinical trials, plus an additional 30 exam rooms, three treatment rooms and two consultation rooms.
Work continues on Ochsner 65 Plus – Bocage, a facility on Jefferson Highway that is designed for patients ages 65 and over that will include a primary care clinic, gym and community center. The new center is expected to open later this year. Another facility, Industriplex Specialty Pharmacy, will allow patients to have hard-to-find drugs and compounds delivered directly to their doors. The pharmacy will also offer limited onsite pickup for urgent needs, and the staff will help customers navigate insurance. The pharmacy is expected to open later this year.
Besides creating more physical space for services, Daigle said the projects attract top-tier medical providers and allow Ochsner to enhance its specialty services in areas such as women’s care, cancer treatment, orthopedics, cardiovascular care, pediatric services and much more. For example, longtime Ascension Parish primary care physician Clayton Runfalo, M.D., and urologist Elena Campbell, M.D., recently joined Ochsner’s new facility in Gonzales.
“We want to be the one-stop provider for the entire community and the entire family,” Daigle said. “We look forward to continuing our investment in the greater Baton Rouge community to ensure constant access to high quality services.”
To provide that care, Ochsner has embraced the opportunity to partner with others who can offer new insights and expertise. This year, Ochsner launched a partnership with world-renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James R. Andrews to work with patients and athletes across Louisiana and Mississippi. The first Baton Rouge offering in that partnership is the Aug. 1 Sideline Summer School, which will provide training for coaches of youth teams who may not have formal education on sports-related injuries, as well as for athletic trainers and sideline healthcare providers.
Meanwhile, Ochsner has partnered with Southern University to create the Jag Mobile, a mobile health unit that will travel to neighborhoods within a 50-mile radius of the university to treat residents. Ochsner also has made a $4 million gift to LSU’s College of Human Sciences and Education to establish the Ochsner Wellness Center within the iconic Huey P. Long Fieldhouse. The center is expected to open this fall and will bring together experts to address chronic health issues.
“I think one of the things that is fantastic about Ochsner is that we are part of the fabric of our communities, and these partnerships help us enhance that connection,” Daigle said. “We are a Louisiana-based company with a large presence, and we feel we have a great responsibility in the Baton Rouge area to have connections with local businesses, universities, schools and neighborhoods. We want to play our part in making sure these communities are vibrant and healthy.”
Daigle said the Ochsner team has been encouraged by the positive response to its new facilities and expansions, which is creating momentum as more projects move forward.
“Baton Rouge is an incredible community, and we’re proud to be here and to be growing and thriving,” he said. “We have these projects going on, but we’re also always adding new team members, new providers and new patients. We’re grateful and appreciative for that, and we’re excited about the opportunity to continue to serve.”
