With more than 200 female medical providers in the Baton Rouge area, Ochsner has more women taking care of local women’s health care needs, from cancer care to gastroenterology to pain management and everything in between.
To help continue and expand this work, obstetrician/gynecologist Jay Parenton, M.D. was recently named an Associate Medical Director at Ochsner to further alignment and integration between the health system and the 31-physician led Louisiana Women’s Healthcare, the busiest women’s services group in the state.
In addition to providing high quality health care, many Ochsner female physicians are recognized leaders in their fields. Lindsey Fauveau, M.D., joined Ochsner Baton Rouge in 2018 following a general surgery residency and a fellowship in Breast Surgical Oncology at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. Today, Dr. Fauveau uses advanced surgical techniques and is certified in oncoplastic breast surgery and hidden scar breast surgery. Her special interests include surgical treatment of breast cancer, nipple-sparing mastectomies and multidisciplinary care.
“I could not think of anywhere I’d rather be than Ochsner Baton Rouge,” Dr. Fauveau said. “Ochsner is growing and growing, with all the resources dedicated to helping more patients.”
In addition to Dr. Fauveau, Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge features several female physicians in prominent roles. These include oncologists Jeanette Kovtun, M.D., and Zoe Larned, M.D., bone marrow transplant specialist Laura Finn, M.D., and gynecologic oncologist Katrina Wade, M.D., all of whom specialize in advanced cancer care.
“We are building a tremendous group practice with some of the best and brightest women in the field,” Dr. Fauveau continued. “We have women who specialize solely in gynecologic and breast cancers. It helps put our patients at ease knowing that another woman understands what they are going through and can relate to the decisions made.”
Elsewhere in the system, Kayla Sliman, M.D., helps lead a gastroenterology group at Ochsner Baton Rouge that consists primarily of female practitioners. Dr. Sliman focuses on general gastroenterology with a special interest in treating patients with inflammatory bowel disease. While many think colorectal cancer is a men’s disease, women share the same risk. The Ochsner team is committed to helping patients overcome fears about colonoscopies and educating them on risk factors.
“Colon cancer can be prevented with regular screening,” Dr. Sliman said. “I speak with some women who are hesitant, but once they find out how much female support they have at Ochsner Baton Rouge, they schedule an appointment to see us. Women share a higher comfort level with a female gastroenterologist.”
That bond between female providers and patients can also make a difference in urologic care. Urology has the lowest number of women physicians among any medical specialty in the country, even though nearly half of the patients seen by a urologist are female.
Urologists treat the kidneys, urinary tract and bladder. It is estimated that only 10% of urologists in the U.S. are women.
“I’ve had quite a few women tell me that it’s much easier to speak with another female about their urinary tract infection or a bladder control problem,” said Elena Campbell, M.D., an Ochsner urologist. “There’s a little bit of an unspoken bond because I’ve been there. I understand exactly what you are going through.”
Dr. Desiree Dawson, an Ochsner cardiologist, also saw a need to help people. Although Dr. Dawson did not pursue cardiology to be a pioneer, she has emerged as a role model in the field, since about 15% of cardiologists in the U.S. are women and less than 5% are Black. Dr. Dawson completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Georgia and earned her medical degree from Medical University of South Carolina. Today, she treats patients at Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove, Ochsner Health Center – O’Neal and Ochsner Health Center – Prairieville.
“Heart disease can be a silent killer, especially among women who tend to ignore the warning signs,” Dr. Dawson said. She is always on alert for heart disease and other factors that could indicate heart problems. Dr. Dawson is mindful that Black women are nearly 60% more likely to have high blood pressure than non-Hispanic white women.
Across the system, Ochsner is opening doors for female physicians in other specialties. Half of the podiatrists at Ochsner Baton Rouge are women, led by Irene Evuleocha, D.P.M., and Sharnette Miles, D.P.M. Dr. Jo Reed is the section head for allergy and immunology and an expert specializing in food allergies and asthma.
“I love coming to work every day at Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove,” Dr. Reed said. “It’s like walking into a high-end resort. We have wonderful people inside a modern facility.”
All the dermatology physicians at Ochsner Baton Rouge are women, led by Jessica Chu, M.D., Kelli Hall, M.D., Jaren Kennedy, M.D., and Katie Watson, M.D.
Ochsner general surgeon Bethany Mensink, D.O., pain management physician Samita Das, M.D., and physiatrist Erin Derbigny, M.D., all play key roles in Ochsner’s unique ability to care for women across the healthcare continuum.
“The number of women on staff at Ochsner is remarkable,” Dr. Das said. “I think it gives our patients a sense of equality and a boost of confidence to know that we have a group of powerful and very intelligent women caring for them.”
Dr. Derbigny agreed that the sense of team is apparent every day at Ochsner.
“We are diverse and welcoming, and offer new technologies for the modern woman,” she said.
