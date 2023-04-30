Ochsner Baton Rouge is using innovative technology to reduce emergency room visits and hospital admissions for cancer patients and give them more peace of mind about their health status during treatment.
In January 2020, Ochsner launched the Chemotherapy Care Companion, a digital, remote monitoring system. Using their smartphone, the MyOchsner app and an Ochsner-provided digital scale, blood pressure cuff and thermometer, patients fill out a digital form twice a day with information on their vital signs. They also answer a few brief questions that are tailored to their specific disease or treatment.
“All of the results go into a message pool for our clinicians to review,” said Dr. Zoe Larned, chair of Ochsner’s hematology/oncology program. “If a patient’s results are abnormal, we receive an escalated alert that this needs further attention. If the results are normal, the alert lets us know the information is available for review.”
Dr. Larned says patients get confirmation through the system that their results have been submitted. They also have an option to request an appointment, which is escalated to the clinical team.
Chemotherapy Care Companion data show the system has reduced Ochsner oncology patients’ ER visits and hospital admissions by about 33 percent. It has also been shown to alert doctors to problems sooner, meaning patients can get faster treatment, which reduces the severity of complications.
For example, Dr. Larned said one patient was experiencing an elevated heart rate based on his questionnaire responses. An Ochsner clinician contacted the patient and after further questions, found he had early symptoms of dehydration and possible infection. The patient was able to see his clinicians sooner than originally scheduled, and with timely care, avoided a hospital admission.
“The program overall has been really well received. Patients feel like we have eyes on them more frequently, even if they’re not in front of us,” Dr. Larned said. “There may be subtle changes that they don’t notice as a patient but that mean something to us as clinicians. Many patients have told us they feel safer and more cared for with this program, and the response time is great. They are feeling more engagement with their provider teams.”
All patients on systemic cancer treatments qualify for this program, and it is provided free of charge. Chemotherapy Care Companion enrollment shows patients with all cancer types and range in age from their 20s to late 80s. Dr. Larned said data reveals patients are reliable about submitting their information twice a day, but the system can send a reminder text if they happen to miss a submission.
Chemotherapy Care Companion is part of Ochsner’s overall commitment to using innovation and technology to improve health care and outcomes. The system’s app is a valuable resource and communication tool for both patients and clinicians.
Many Ochsner facilities, including Ochsner Medical Center – The Grove, include an O Bar that offers the latest interactive health technology to help people manage their health and wellness. O Bar experts even help install the technology on mobile devices and check that they’re working properly. In addition, Ochsner offers a digital medicine program for patients with Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.
“This is the future of health care,” Dr. Larned said. “I’m really happy that clinicians are involved because we know the patients and their needs better than anyone. This program was designed by our oncology team. It would not have been the same if it was designed by someone else. That’s exciting to see, and I think there is a lot of continued potential for this. I’d love to see every patient on active treatment have devices and be enrolled in a similar program.”
