In a collaboration sparked by shared values and a dedication to multidisciplinary patient care, Ochsner Health and MD Anderson Cancer Center have embarked on an official agreement that aims to enhance cancer treatment outcomes and expand access to cutting-edge therapies for patients in Baton Rouge and the southeast Louisiana region.
“Taking care of cancer patients involves lots of different people to focus on patients’ problem of cancer. Both MD Anderson and Ochsner have done that for many, many years,” said Dr. Jay Brooks, oncologist and chair of hematology/oncology at Ochsner Baton Rouge. “This gives us a tremendous advantage in terms of our group practice and to partner with a like-minded organization, and to deliver care for our patients.”
In the first phase, Ochsner MD Anderson facilities are Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge on the O’Neal campus and Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove near the Mall of Louisiana. Additional facilities are located at the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center at Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner, Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus, Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center and St. Tammany Cancer Center – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center. Ochsner and MD Anderson will work together to certify additional sites in the future.
Ochsner and MD Anderson already had a long-standing working relationship, and both teams have worked together on treating Baton Rouge patients. Additionally, several Ochsner physicians have undergone training at MD Anderson. Because of those relationships, the two entities began conversations a few years ago about Ochsner joining MD Anderson’s partner network.
Ochsner is one of only seven institutions and the only one in Louisiana invited to be a partner of MD Anderson. Dr. Welela Tereffe, chief medical executive at MD Anderson, said officials there were especially impressed with Ochsner’s philosophy of being physician-driven and patient-centered, which is considered a model for excellent patient care.
“The major benefit to patients is that they will experience MD Anderson’s multidisciplinary care model, which elevates the overall care coordination, decision-making, and follow-through from diagnosis onwards,” said Dr. Tereffe. “It’s an environment where doctors are having conversations before the treatment plan begins. Everyone on the multidisciplinary team is constantly connecting with one another in real time to make joint decisions about care.”
Dr. Brooks added that Ochsner’s partnership with MD Anderson also means eligible Ochsner cancer patients now have increased access to select clinical trials. These trials involve medications or treatment therapies that are generally not widely available. Ochsner has already participated in several such trials, but the new partnership will expand this work even further.
For example, Ochsner recently treated its first patient with CAR T cell therapy, an innovative cancer treatment in which a patient’s T cells are programmed to fight cancer inside their body. Dr. Brooks said the current approved CAR T cell therapies focus on the treatment of blood cancers, although studies are now underway about its use to treat solid tumors. Ochsner is the only site in Louisiana with access to the treatment and its new relationship with MD Anderson means Ochsner physicians are among the first in the nation to explore its efficacy and future uses.
“There’s been tremendous progress in this area in just the last 10 years. It really shows the innovations that are being made in treatment,” Dr. Tereffe added. “CAR T cell therapy shifts the balance to target cancer more effectively while protecting the normal body tissues. There are tons of amazing scientists working on ways for it to have fewer side effects and treat more cancers in a more manageable way. It’s an exciting process that is advancing almost every day.”
The partnership also benefits Ochsner physicians and clinicians, who are able to take part in advanced training and are able to consult with MD Anderson specialists, especially with rare tumors or complex cases.
“It brings all of the cancer specialties – medical, surgical and radiation – to a tremendous level of integration that we all work to take care of our patients in a single, like-minded manner to deliver the very best care we can for them,” Dr. Brooks said.
Dr. Tereffe said the partnership has ongoing educational opportunities for all levels of the care team – nurses, physicians, pharmacists and everyone else who is involved. “We hold multidisciplinary tumor boards in collaboration with our network partners to review situations that are particularly complicated. We also hold summits and strategic planning meetings to find out where our network partners need our support and input. The combination of everyone’s ideas together benefits all patients.”
Chuck Daigle, CEO, Ochsner Baton Rouge, said he is especially excited the new partnership means Louisiana patients who live close to Ochsner locations are able to receive innovative cancer treatment that mirrors the care at MD Anderson. He noted that some patients are unable to travel because of their condition, while other families struggle to maintain personal obligations at home if they must be away for an extended period.
“Joining forces with MD Anderson is great news for patients in the Baton Rouge area who benefit from the care we provide now enhanced by the processes, protocols and other advantages of the Ochsner MD Anderson partnership,” Daigle said. “It is a testament to our ongoing commitment to Baton Rouge’s cancer care that now, our patients are able to access this elevated care and expanded clinical trials in Baton Rouge.”
To learn more about Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center, visit www.ochsner.org/cancerservices.