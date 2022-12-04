Ochsner continues to expand cancer care services in Baton Rouge with multi-million-dollar facility enhancements, the addition of highly regarded physicians to its cancer care team and is providing more ways for patients to be active participants in their own health journeys.
A $10 million expansion to Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge will be complete in 2023. This will allow Ochsner to treat more patients across more cancer specialties and continue to grow its already robust clinical cancer research program. Through its Precision Cancer Therapies Program, Ochsner offers patients access to early-phase clinical trials with its cutting-edge treatments and therapies.
In addition, the cancer center inside Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove now houses a high-risk breast cancer clinic led by Lindsey Fauveau, M.D., a fellowship-trained breast surgeon.
“With 850,000 people in Baton Rouge and the surrounding area, we know there is a need for more cancer services,” Dr. Fauveau said. “People need quick access to quality health care. With Ochsner having that reach at both the Cancer Center on O’Neal Lane and at The Grove, patients have access to specialized cancer care no matter where they are in the greater Baton Rouge area.”
Joining forces with Dr. Fauveau in 2023 will be Michael Hailey, M.D., who is widely considered Baton Rouge’s premier established breast surgeon. He graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and completed a general surgery residency at Carraway Methodist Medical Center. Dr. Hailey is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and has devoted his practice to breast cancer treatment for the past 20 years.
Dr. Fauveau said adding physicians of Dr. Hailey’s caliber allows Ochsner to help even more patients. While doctors and surgeons lead cancer treatment plans, Dr. Fauveau said there is a collaborative approach for each patient. For example, a multidisciplinary team meets each week to discuss the treatment of breast cancer patients. The team includes staff from oncology, pathology, radiology, nursing, physical therapy, social services and more, all to ensure that the patients and their families are having all of their needs met.
“Having that integration and communication is absolutely key for the patient to have the best possible outcome,” Dr. Fauveau said. “I’m very proud that at Ochsner, we take a proactive approach on how we treat our patients. We really do look at it from every angle and everyone can contribute. After treatment, we continue to meet to discuss outcomes and where we move forward with survivorship. It really is an ongoing process.”
That collaboration and focus on the whole patient is also attracting more notable physicians to Ochsner’s cancer team in Baton Rouge. Jennifer A. Perone, M.D., will join Ochsner in 2023 after completing a multi-year Complex General Surgical Oncology Fellowship at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. Also, colorectal surgeon Jaclyn Isabella, M.D., will join Ochsner after completing a general surgery residency at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. She will join Ochsner colorectal surgeon Matthew Giglia, M.D., who is double board-certified in general surgery and colon and rectal surgery.
In addition, Ochsner recently welcomed Brad Vincent, M.D., a specialist in advanced robotic bronchoscopy. He joins Ochsner’s robust team of pulmonary specialists. Together, Ochsner Baton Rouge has extensive expertise in pulmonary screening and lung cancer detection.
“I think when you are looking at your career in medicine, you look for a health system whose values align with your own regarding patient care,” Dr. Fauveau said. “At Ochsner, the number one core value is patients first. Additionally, you want to fit well into a team. I think that is behind this momentum that we are seeing with cancer care in Baton Rouge. People can see we have a vested interest in this area and that we are dedicated to elevating cancer care for people in Louisiana. I’m not shocked that we have a lot of people, many of whom are the best of the best, who want to join Ochsner.”
Dr. Fauveau said another factor in Ochsner’s positive momentum is its best-in-class emphasis on cancer screening, particularly mammograms, colonoscopies, pap smears and lung cancer screenings. These efforts can lead to the early detection of cancer, which in turn leads to better patient outcomes.
Ochsner recently partnered with the healthcare company GRAIL to bring new cancer detection technology to more people. Ochsner Baton Rouge now offers the new Galleri test, which can detect more than 50 types of cancer in one simple blood test. There is an out-of-pocket cost for the Galleri test, but patients may qualify for a free test. To learn more about the Galleri test or determine eligibility for a free test, those interested can email genomics@ochsner.org.
“Early detection is so significant,” Dr. Fauveau said. “I think having a good relationship with your primary care doctor is key for ensuring proper screening. We have more treatment options should you be detected at an early stage, especially with breast cancer. We also have clinical trials that could be an option. When you come to a large system like Ochsner, you have a more well-rounded offering of treatments. We are moving the needle for care as technology advances and we’re excited to continually offer more to our patients.”
For Dr. Fauveau, it is especially rewarding to be a part of Ochsner’s strong commitment to cancer care. She knew she wanted to be a doctor since she was three years old and originally gravitated to the operating room, practicing as a general surgeon for several years. But, over time, she became fascinated with the complexities of breast cancer care as well as the ability to connect with patients before, during and after treatment. Ultimately, Fauveau switched gears to focus solely on breast cancer surgery with a fellowship and additional training.
“I was first hired to work at Ochsner in 2018 and one of the first things I noticed was that they really took a genuine interest in my professional development,” she said. “I was able to leave Ochsner for more than a year to complete a breast surgical oncology fellowship. When I was finished, Ochsner welcomed me back with open arms. I wouldn’t want to work anywhere else.”
For more information on Ochsner cancer services or to schedule an appointment, visit www.ochsner.org/services/cancer-care.