Dr. Andre’ Bruni with Pearl Dental Group always knew he wanted to work in health care. His father originally from Brazil was a gastroenterologist in the New Orleans area. Their family often traveled back to the rural town in Brazil where his father grew up. There he witnessed his father caring for the sick, including children with bloated stomachs suffering from dysentery. He learned at a young age how a love of helping people combined with the right medical treatment could make tremendous impacts in people’s lives.
As a teenager, Dr. Bruni worked as an assistant in his father’s medical practice. He would gather patients’ medical histories and took vital records. In college, he volunteered in ER’s, worked as surgical tech for the Eye Bank and worked as research assistant at LSU School of Medicine’s Department of Microbiology. Once he was exposed to dentistry, Dr. Bruni realized he had found his true Passion. After graduating from LSU School of Dentistry in 2001 he settled in Baton Rouge where he has dedicated his career to enhancing smiles and changing lives.
“Dentistry is an amazing profession that combines medical knowledge, skill and artistry” Dr. Bruni said. “The beauty about dentistry is the ability to improve someone’s health and self-confidence. I’m part of them being able to smile again and chew again. I enjoy coming to work every day because we have so many moments where patients are overjoyed and thankful that we can give them back a part of their life that has been lost. Having a nice smile and feeling confident about yourself can open so many doors for people, personally and professionally. I think it’s a really important part of someone’s overall health and well-being.”
Over the course of 20 years, Dr. Bruni and his wife Dr. Jessica Bruni, also a dentist, owned and operated multiple practices in South Louisiana, including locations in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Mandeville. They were even the first dentists invited to open dental offices inside of Walmart Supercenters. Eventually, they decided it was time for a reset. Their reimagination resulted In Pearl Dental Group. With Baton Rouge locations on Jones Creek and Perkins Roads, the offices provide most dental services in a comforting atmosphere filled with both patient amenities and the latest technology.
“Pearl is the culmination of all our experience. We have taken the best systems and practices and collectively put it all together,” Dr. Bruni said. “When you practice for 20 years, you collect a lot of pearls along the way. We use that collective knowledge to put most services under one roof and do them all well, whether someone needs a routine teeth cleaning or full mouth implants. Those services are provided by people who are all experienced and know how to deliver good care and a positive patient experience.”
That team includes Drs. Andre’ and Jessica Bruni, Dr. Ross Lang, Dr. Blake Mann, and Dr. Jordan Boone, hygienists Jessa Mayard and Tara Acosta, plus other experienced team members who all share the Pearl Vision. Each dentist has a broad range of skills as well as specific strengths that mesh well.
The result is a team of doctors with proficiencies in many different areas, creating an atmosphere where patients can come and know that all of their dental needs will be taken care of. From dental implants and same day teeth to cosmetic dentistry including veneers, bonding, extractions including wisdom teeth, root canals, crowns and Invisalign, it all can be taken care of at Pearl. In addition, the doctors at Pearl offer sedation at different levels to treat even the most nervous about dental treatment. Evening and Saturday appointments times gives flexibility for patients that need it.
When hiring any dentist or staff member, Dr. Bruni said he always looks for people who are” genuinely caring, positive and understand that patients are our guests.”
“They have to have a true desire to help people,” he said. “Our team is experienced but also has an innate desire to challenge themselves and grow and learn new things. Dentistry is evolving at light speed, so somebody that comes to work with us has to be able and willing to modify how things are done because of the new technology that is always emerging.”
Both Pearl Dental Group locations feature the latest in technology in a way that also improves patient care and the overall patient experience. They utilize 3D imaging, scanning and printing for precise smile designs and all digital workflows. High-technology CAD CAM machines can mill teeth on-site with precision in just a short while. They have zero gravity dental chairs, TV’s and headphones in every room to make each patient’s experience as comfortable as possible. Indirect lighting throughout creates a pleasant ambiance. Some nice amenities include a café area with hot chocolate and cappuccino machines, pellet ice dispensers with filtered water and even an arcade where children (and adults) can play games. There are also token vending machines for children to receive their prizes for being a “good patient”.
“We really strived to make these offices world-class destinations for dental care,” Dr. Bruni said. “They were designed by multiple architects with some who specialize solely in dental practices. A lot of attention to detail went into every aspect of the buildings, both inside and outside. Patients come in and are wowed by everything we have to offer.”
At Pearl Dental Group, Dr. Bruni and his team have created a one-of-a-kind practice that serves patients of all ages. New patients are being accepted and all new patients receive FREE exams and X-rays.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 225-777-8670 or visit www.pearldentalgroup.com