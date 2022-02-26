When out-of-state customers order a king cake online from Ralph’s Market, one particular flavor far outpaces the others.
“We ship out about 125 king cakes a day, and the number one request is apple cream cheese pecan,” said Brandon Trosclair, owner of Ralph’s Market. “It’s interesting because it’s not even close to one of our top flavors in the store. When people buy in person, they usually buy a plain king cake, pecan praline or strawberry cream cheese.”
For several years, the king cakes at Ralph’s Market have been voted the best in Ascension Parish. Trosclair said the recipe and method dates back to the original Gonzales location in 1984. One major distinction is that at Ralph’s, bakers stuff raw dough with filling, then bake everything together.
“By putting the filling in first, it creates a much moister king cake than a lot of others out there,” Trosclair said. “That’s probably the number one comment we get. People can really tell the difference. They can’t take just one bite.”
In addition, Ralph’s airbrushes its king cakes rather than top them with icing and granulated sugar, another step that adds to a smoother texture that melts in the mouth.
Today, Ralph’s has expanded its king cake offerings to include nearly 50 flavors, including apple caramel, Bavarian, blueberry, candy cane, cherry, chocolate, lemon, pineapple, praline, strawberry and dozens of others.
“We start the day after Christmas by baking about 500 king cakes a day and it grows from there,” Trosclair said. “We get up to about 1,000 a day, then once we get closer to Mardi Gras, we’re baking about 1,200 king cakes a day, focusing on our top flavors and a few others that are favorites.”
Trosclair said king cakes are always available to walk-in customers at the two Ralph’s Market locations as well as 11 other stores in the New Orleans metro area and Gulfport, Mississippi. Ralph’s also has a strong online presence. Most king cake orders are from people in Dallas, Nashville and Washington, D.C., Trosclair said. But, Ralph’s has shipped to nearly every state in the nation, to military servicemembers overseas and to international countries.
“A lot of the orders are to people who used to live here and have moved on or want to send one to their family elsewhere,” he said. “We have companies that ship to their customers. It’s a great way to share the Mardi Gras spirit with them.”
Ralph’s Market has locations at 15013 Hwy. 44 and 6431 Hwy. 44 in Gonzales. For more information, visit www.ralphsmarket.net.